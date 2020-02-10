Oscars 2020 live updates: nominations, fashion on the red carpet, more of the 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles! Here you will find everything you need to know, from fashion to nominations to winners.

When are this year’s Oscars? Where can i watch

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 9th, at 8 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also set the following:

“On the red carpet after the Awards” – 23:00 ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (check local deals)

“On the red carpet after dark” – 2:35 ET | 1:35 am CT | 11:35 PM PT (Check local deals)

Click here for local listings.

Who won the main awards?

Brad Pitt has finally got his acting Oscar. The four-time nominee won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a stuntman in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Pitt called the victory “incredible”.

What were the other notable victories of the night?

Parasite won its first Oscar for Best Writer. The nomination was 3rd for the film this year.

What were the big fashion moments of the night?

Billy Porter did it again! He rocked the red carpet with a design that sparkled in gold feathers. Lauren Dern glowed pink when she arrived on the carpet with her mother Diane Ladd.

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage History”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time” , ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” leads the field with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “1917” are close behind each with 10.

A record number of 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which corresponds to a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

What were the most notable performances?

Janelle Monae and Billy Porter started the night with a rocking performance. Before leaving the stage, she made sure that the academy did not honor filmmakers in the best director category. “We celebrate all women who have made phenomenal films,” she said.

Eminem took the stage with one of his hits, “Lose Yourself”, which earned him the Oscar for best original title in 2003.

In what other moments did people speak?

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, stopped by to hold an opening monologue. Martin called it “an incredible downgrading”. Martin noted that something was missing from this year’s nominees. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

Natalie Portman made a statement as she strutted the red carpet in a cape with the names of battered directors.

Who hosted the Oscars?

According to Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, the biggest night in Hollywood will be hostless for the second year in a row, focusing on large amounts of music, comedy and star power.

Who presents itself at the Oscars?

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek have all signed up to present at the Oscars.

Other Oscar moderators are Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Mütze Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King and Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who hosted the Oscars?

Anthony Ramos of the Broadway show Hamilton first appeared at the Oscars when he introduced Lin Manuel Miranda, who was nominated for an Oscar.

Who will appear at the Oscars?

Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will make the best nominations for the original title at this year’s Academy Awards, the Academy said Thursday.

The Oscars show will also feature a performance by Questlove and a guest section by Eímear Noone, the first woman to be directed during an Oscars show.

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018, died in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on January 26. The academy plans to acknowledge Bryant’s death during the February 9 television show, though it is not immediately clear how they will do it.

Where’s the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 19th time in a row.

