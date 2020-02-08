Oscars 2020: “Kitbull” differs from other Pixar shorts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Pixar is known for its amazing CGI and technological advances, but it is the latest Oscar-nominated short “Kitbull”, the first fully animated project in 2D.

The nine-minute short film is about a stray cat and an abused pit bull, who forge an improbable friendship and a better future. Director and writer Rosanna Sullivan says there have been humble beginnings.

“I started sketching this little black kitten in 2013 when I was working on a feature film project at Pixar and started watching cat videos for fun to relieve stress,” explains Sullivan.

From there, Sullivan developed the story and Pixar gave it the green light as one of the first projects in its SparkShorts program to discover new storytellers and different voices in the animation studio. Sullivan and producer Kathryn Hendrickson said they had six months and a budget of about a fifth of the short films.

According to Sullivan, the 2D style has reduced costs and production time, but also improved the personality traits of the main character.

“The kitten would not have been possible without the hand-drawn quality because the character of the kitten itself is unpredictable and spastic,” explains Sullivan. “So every drawing will differ from animator to animator.”

If Sullivan wins the Oscar, she hopes to have more than the golden statue at home. Her husband is allergic to cats, but if she wins, she can still get one.

Pixar is owned by Disney, which also owns ABC.

