Oscars 2020 | James Corden and Rebel Wilson poke fun in Cats

It goes without saying that Cats was not so much the blockbuster hit that many were expecting, and even the cast enjoyed it.

During the ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards, James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared on stage to complete a number of hosting tasks, but it was not without a big elephant in the room.

The couple walked away in their Cats costumes and were certainly not impressed when they approached the microphone to reveal who won the Oscar for visual effects.

While the audience in Los Angeles burst out laughing, they stopped, with their “legs” up.

They said: “As cast members of Cats, no one but us understands the importance of good visual effects.”

Corden and Wilson received a huge applause before they read the nominees.

When the camera returned to them, they played with the microphone as if it were a cat toy.

The Oscar eventually went to 1917, but viewers could not help tweeting about the hilarious moment.

The saddest thing is? Rebel and James still look better the way they are now than in the actual CATS movie #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f176LAVpMM

– TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) 10 February 2020

Still better than the cgi in Cats #oscars pic.twitter.com/QrXTSzIP1S

– Journeyman Sports (@JourneymnSports) 10 February 2020

Al Pacino loved those cats #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4BJGcLiqDE

– Chicks in the office (@ChicksInTheOff) 10 February 2020