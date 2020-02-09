Oscars 2020: how to watch

Hey, remember when the Academy Awards ceremony didn’t host last year because Kevin Hart couldn’t apologize for his old tweets? Anyway, it must have been successful, because this year the Oscars will be flying again without a master of ceremonies.

But that does not mean that the 92nd Academy Awards are not worth seeing. In fact, they might be a little livelier without a joker smiling. (However, there will be a Joker trying to get Oscars.) And between the awkward silences that a host would normally fill, there will certainly be some surprises – Netflix could finally have a winner of the best photo! – and maybe even some disappointments (if Parasite doesn’t win much, I swear to God …). There could even be another big Moonlight-style shocker. (Let’s hope not.)

No matter what happens, you don’t know what everyone is tweeting about – or that 1917 get the little golden men we think it could – if you don’t look. Here’s how you can do that.

How to look

The Oscars ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific) on ABC. If you have a cable subscription or digital antenna, you are ready to go. Tune in and switch on. You can also stream the event on ABC.com or via the ABC app on various devices of the Roku / Apple TV / Android type if you register with your TV provider. For some reason, however, that stream will only be available in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco.

There is a similar, although much longer, list of markets that can view the ABC live stream if they have a DirecTV subscription. That list of cities is here. The same applies to YouTube and Hulu subscribers here, and the list of Comcast Xfinity and AT&T TV Now subscribers here.

If you try to prevent all that clutter, there are exaggerated options. With Locast, people can stream their local broadcast networks, including ABC, for free, so that can work depending on where you live. And if you have Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV, you are covered with one of these. Are you a user of Sling TV, Fubo or Philo? Sorry, they don’t help you here.

The red carpet

Can’t you wait for the show to get your Hollywood fix? Red carpet reporting – organized by Pose star Billy Porter, talk show host Tamron Hall, supermodel Lily Aldridge and film critic Elvis Mitchell – starts at 6.30 pm Eastern (3.30 pm Pacific) on ABC. In the meantime, Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live will be available to stream for free from the official Twitter account of the Academy. The pre-show promotion from E! Begins at 1:00 pm Eastern (10:00 am Pacific) with host Ryan Seacrest at 7:30 pm Eastern (4:30 pm Pacific) to take over the last moments until the ceremony begins.

How to view everything differently

Of course, the action in and around the Dolby Theater is only half the fun of the Oscar evening. Your best bet to catch everything else is with well-stocked Twitter and Instagram feeds. We can’t tell you who to follow (each of them, as they say), but we highly recommend that you always have a fully charged laptop or phone with you so that you don’t miss any bad take or hot take when the Irishman inevitably gets upset. (Hey, it can happen!) See you on the internet, all of you!

