Oscars 2020 | How to watch UK when it is on TV and nominations

The Oscars 2020 award ceremony will be held this weekend to end the prize season.

Last year the Academy Awards were a hostless event for the first time, British favorites such as Olivia Colman took the gold home and the event led to huge speculation about the relationship between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, after their romantic performance of Shallow, (which Best Original won Song) from A Star is Born.

Who knows what the 2020 ceremony will bring? There are a few things that we know so far, such as watching the Oscars in the UK. But what time do the Oscars start? Where are the Oscars held? And which films are nominated?

Discover all the answers to your questions about the 2020 Academy Awards as we go through everything we know about the ceremony so far.

How to view the Oscars in the UK

The Oscars 2020 are broadcast on Sky Cinema in the UK. The red carpet starts at 10 p.m. British time and the ceremony starts at 1 p.m. British time. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with NOW TV. They offer a free trial period of seven days, so if you get it right, you can watch the Oscars live for free during the night. If you prefer not to stay up late, you can follow the Oscars ceremony when it is repeated on Monday evening in the UK.

When is the Oscars?

This year the Oscars are taking place at Sunday, February 9, 2020. This is slightly earlier than normal, because the Academy Awards are traditionally awarded at the end of February or even at the beginning of March.

What time do the Oscars start in the UK?

Because the ceremony takes place in the US, the prices are broadcast late Sunday evening (February 9) in the early hours of Monday morning. The coverage starts live from the red carpet when the stars arrive for the main event.

Last year this started on Sunday evening at 10 p.m. with the actual ceremony that started at 1 p.m. You get access to the Sky coverage via a NU TV pass.

Where are the Oscars held?

2020 marks the 92nd Oscars ceremony that will take place at the same location as last year’s event, the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Will the Oscars 2020 get a host?

After much speculation as to whether the 2020 prizes will have a host or not, the Academy announced that this year will again be hostless. On her official Twitter account, The Academy tweeted about what we can expect from this year’s ceremony. “Stars”, “Versions” and “Surprises” get green check marks, but there is a red cross next to “Host”.

In the past, the person selected to organize the Oscars ceremony is usually announced months prior to the event, especially before the New Year. As there had been no announcement from a host for more than a week in January, it was suspected that the 2020 event would continue without a host.

The Oscars of 2019 were unexpectedly hostless after comedian Kevin Hart resigned after controversy surrounding homophobic tweets, which surfaced online. Nevertheless, viewing figures saw an 11.5% increase over the previous year with an average of 29.6 million reconciliation to watch, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Who are the Oscar nominees for 2020?

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio shine ONCE ONCE IN HOLLYWOOD.

The Oscar nominees were announced on Monday, January 13 and have caused controversy from the start.

Although there were surprises nearby that missed the nominations, some of those tipped for the awards made the final shortlist. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story) are all ready for the best actor in a leading role.

Scarlett Johansson was mentioned in both the main actress (Marriage Story) and the supporting actress (JoJo Rabbit) categories with Margot Robbie (Bombshell) and Florence Pugh (Little Women) also for supporting actress awards. For the best supporting role, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) play alongside Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood).

Renee Zellweger (Judy), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) were among the protagonists, while Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) missed nominations for best actress. This came as a surprise to many and criticized the lack of diversity around the actor and actress categories in general (Erivo is the only colored person nominated in an acting category).

The kickback against this year’s Academy Awards nominations comes four years after the 2016 # OscarsSoWhite criticism. The Oscar nominations for the best director have also caused controversy. All five nominees are men, including Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Sam Mendes (1917) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), despite the fact that recently acclaimed films have been directed by women. Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) were all missed on the director’s shortlist.

The film with the most nominations in general (and now of all time) is Joker with 11, including Best Photo alongside Little Women, Ford vs.. Ferrari and 1917 among others. Once Upon a Time … also makes the list of best photos in Hollywood and stands for 10 nominations, just like The Irishman and also 1917. Parasite and JoJo Rabbit then come in third for the most nominations, with six each .

Will there be an Oscars Best Popular Film category?

Although the category Best popular film for the future is not excluded, it does not appear before the 2020 ceremony.

In 2018, The Academy announced it would introduce the new category. The idea was to celebrate the kind of blockbuster that viewers like to see, but it is unlikely that they will be eligible for prestigious prizes such as Best Picture.

After controversy, this decision was reversed because the new category category was not popular and was not taken over by the board.

Who won the big prizes at the Oscars of 2019?

Last year saw a number of surprising victories, including Brit Olivia Colman, who won the prize for Best Leading Actress with a charming speech. Colman played Queen Anne in The Favorite by Yorgos Lanthinos, together with Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Rami Malek has also portrayed a real figure and won the best protagonist for his performance as frontman of Queen Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (despite the fact that the film was not as popular with critics as viewers).

The coveted Best Picture Award and for Writing (original scenario) went to Green Book for which Mahershala Ali also won Best Actor in a supporting role. Alfonso Cuarón cleaned up with the prize for best director for Roma, as well as for the best film in foreign languages ​​and the best cinematography.

Perhaps one of the most memorable events of the evening was Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Best Original Song victory for Shallow from A Star is Born. The couple performed the song live at night and looked so beloved that the internet exploded with speculation that they were together.

Lady Gaga has since said that the performance was intentional and that she and Cooper deliberately tried to fool people by believing that they were in love.

A full list of Oscars Award winners 2019 for the 91st ceremony is available and the 2020 nominees will be announced on Monday, January 13. View this space for more Oscars news.