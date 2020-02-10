Oscars 2020: Ford v Ferrari sound processor thanked the woman for staying home

SALT LAKE CITY – Brad Pitt skewers the American senate. Joaquin Phoenix said it is unethical to drink cow’s milk. But for some people, the most controversial speech at Sunday’s Academy Awards was that in which a man thanked his 34-year-old wife for staying home with their children.

Donald Sylvester, who won the Oscar for sound editing for his work on “Ford v Ferrari,” thanked his colleagues and then said, “The real support comes from home, so I want to thank my amazing 34-year-old wife who has given up her career editing for me to continue my career. “

He added: “But she raised our children and she did great because neither of them are politicians.”

While the line was laughing at politicians, the crowd was noticeably quieter when Sylvester said his wife had given up her editing career and the YouTube clip of the moment shows that the woman behind Penny Shaw Sylvester was ending her applause at that time. As Sarah Todd described the scene for Quartz: “The clapping stopped.”

Twitter users were not happy either. “Brava female heroes who sacrifice careers so that white men can do what they want and not educate the children,” wrote Ashleigh Montgomery.

“If Donald Sylvester’s wife had not given up her editing career for him, would she be on the Oscar stage tonight?” Adeline Ellis asked.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPXQZnCWHZg (/ embed)

And Cindy Gallop wrote that Sylvester’s speech “celebrates the old old story” and said that “in the future, many women on stage want to thank their husbands for doing the same.”

It appears that Peggy Shaw Sylvester did much more than raising the children of the couple. According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she also suggested that her husband went into sound editing when he was considering a career change.

And she was unaware that her husband’s comments were controversial until a Deseret News reporter contacted and shared some comments, which she called “ridiculous.”

“Anyone who criticizes makes me extremely angry because they know nothing about my life or my family and the choices we have had to make,” she said.

The couple, who live near Los Angeles, have two children, now 30 and 25 years old, and Peggy Shaw Sylvester decided to stop working full-time when it became clear that one of the children had special needs and needed extra care .

“I paid someone to look after my child with special needs and I realized that they couldn’t do as well as I do. No one knows a child as well as the parents,” she said.

In addition to caring for the couple’s children, she became active in the local school district, where she worked with special education, led a summer school program, and is now fundraising. “To say I don’t work is absolutely ridiculous, but I left the entertainment industry,” she said.

Peggy Shaw Sylvester’s ties in the industry went beyond her own work and that of her husband. Her father was the deceased British actor Robert Shaw, celebrated for his work in “A Man For All Seasons” (for which he was nominated for an Oscar in 1967), among other films. Robert Shaw also played the shark hunter Quint in “Jaws.”

Peggy Shaw Sylvester said it was her decision to abandon film editing and that she did not regret it, and said she was blessed with “a very rich, fulfilled life.”

“I love what I do, I love working with the schools, and I love helping children and helping our community, which I think is so much more productive than just making a movie.

“I live in the real world. And I help real people, “she said. She praised her husband, who spent Tuesday in bed with the flu, for supporting her decision.

“My husband has been wonderful. He has been an incredible father and so supportive of everything we have done. For some people, working is the right choice; other people, life takes a turn and sometimes you have to take that turn. “

On Twitter, more than one person expressed the hope that someone would offer Donald Sylvester’s wife an editing job. Told that, she laughed.

“Everyone has choices in life, we all find fulfillment in different ways. I don’t miss editing tasks, believe me, “he said.

As for what she said in the camera, when it came to her while her husband was talking, she said she said hello to her children, “Hello Peter” and “Hello Louise.”