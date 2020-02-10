Oscars 2020 | Eminem makes surprising achievements – here’s why

Eminem appeared at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, but it was a confusing time for everyone.

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a segment about songs that movies made – think of Footloose and I Will Always Love You – but it ended with a tempting clip of 8 Mile, which seemed to introduce Eminem’s hit song, Lose Yourself.

As if by magic, the rapper appeared on stage and performed a live rendition of the popular 2002 song.

But viewers, both in the star-studded audience and at home, were completely stunned by the random show and couldn’t help sharing their feelings.

Some viewers with eagle eyes found the reactions of Martin Scorsese and Idina Menzel particularly remarkable.

One viewer added: “I love everyone’s collective confusion about that Eminem performance #Oscars.”

A second remark: “EMINEM SINGS LOSSES THAT What a damn plot twist !! #Oscars. ”

Eminem won an Oscar for the 8 Mile course 17 years ago.

However, he never showed up for the 2003 ceremony, in which he won the best original song.

He was the first hip hop artist to ever win in that category.

Eminem himself tweeted about his surprising performance and noticed how he couldn’t appear the first time.

Not completely random than the entire time.