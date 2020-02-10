Oscars 2020: Eminem appears surprisingly with ‘Lose Yourself’

Eminem was unexpectedly on the stage of the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday for a performance by “Lose Yourself” as part of a tribute to previous winners of the best original song.

The song won the rapper the prize for the best original song in 2003, but he was not present at the ceremony; the song was shown in 8 Mile, in which Eminem also played. Images from that film played behind the rapper as he flipped through the song.

Everyone was surprised to hear the opening words of a song 18 years ago at the 2020 ceremony (“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / Vomit is already on his sweater, mother’s spaghetti”), including Martin Scorsese , whose eyes were not completely open for the duration of the performance.

Eminem released his eleventh studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, last month. The LP contained performances by Anderson .Paak, Young M.A. – and mention of an earlier Rolling Stone review.

“Rolling Stone stars, I get two and a half out of five, and I’ll laugh out loud.” “That’s what she used to BAD,” he boasted, referring to a review of the 1987 LL Cool J album, which is not available online.

“Thank you for having me at the Academy”, the rapper wrote on his Instagram. “Sorry it took me 18 years to come here.”