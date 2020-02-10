Oscars 2020: Elton John Performs ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’

Elton John performed the Rocketman track ‘(I’ Gonna) Love Me Again ‘at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday; the song also won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“I’m going to love me again / Check in with my very best friend,” John sang, sitting on a red piano in a violet suit with his distinctive pink sunglasses. He accepted the Oscar later that evening with former employee Bernie Taupin and said to the audience: “This is a dream for us, we have never been nominated for such a thing.”

Taupin also delivered an acceptance speech: “Well, this wasn’t bad,” he noted. “This is a justification for 53 years of hammering and doing what we do.”

This is John’s fourth Oscar nomination, but first with Taupin. John previously received nods for Best Original Song for The Lion King of 1995, for “The Circle of Life”, “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, with the latter winning the prize.

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” also received a wink at the Golden Globes, while the biopic was nominated for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Performance by an actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), for Taron Egerton’s image of John.

For the studio version of “(I Gonna) Love Me Again”, John collaborated with Rocketman star Taron Egerton, who also re-recorded all of John’s hits for the film. John explained why that choice was so important and said: “I wanted his interpretation of me, through the lyrics of Bernie (s) my music – not acting alone. I left Taron in the hands of (producer) Giles Martin, whom I implicitly trusted because he is brilliant. I did not want to be in the shadow of Taron, watch the process, I trusted them to do what they had to do, artistically and listening, I am surprised at the results. “