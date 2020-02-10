Oscars 2020 | Bong Joon-ho wins director prize

Bong Joon-ho defied all chances and ran away with the prize for Director at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Almost every critic had placed his bets on winning Sam Mendes with 1917, but the Parasite brain won the big prize.

Speaking of his incredible victory, he praised his fellow nominees who had been inspiring to him.

The director said: “Thank you. After winning the best international position, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax.

“Thank you very much, when I was young and I was studying film, there was a sentence that I deeply engraved in my heart and it was” the most personal is the most creative. “

Turning to his co-nominees, the South Korean director said: “When I was in school, I studied the films of Martin Scorsese and it is a victory to be nominated with him alone.

“When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list – Quentin I love you.”

Bong Joon-ho ended: “And Todd and Sam – great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I want to get a Texas chainsaw and divide the prize in five.

“Thank you for drinking until the next morning.”

It was a night of shocks all around when Eminem appeared out of the blue for a performance by Lose Yourself.

Elsewhere, James Corden and Rebel Wilson took pleasure in their roles in Cats.