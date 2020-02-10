Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish performs the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’

Fresh from her Grammy promotion, Billie Eilish stopped at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday for a sulky cover of the Beatles ‘Yesterday’. The pop star played the Paul McCartney song written during the In Memoriam segment.

After Steven Spielberg introduced the singer-songwriter, Eilish sang the 1965 classic with her brother collaborator Finneas on the piano. The In Memoriam montage flashed across the screen behind them, with actors Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Peter Mayhew, filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker and basketball legend Kobe Bryant, among many others.

During last month’s Grammy Awards, Eilish became the second artist in Grammy’s history to win all the Big Four Awards in one night (the first since hunting rocker Christopher Cross in 1981). Finneas also took Producer of the Year home for his work on her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Prior to the Grammy, Eilish and her brother were tapped to write and record the title track for the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. She is the youngest artist in history to write a song for the Bond franchise and could be a potential contender for the Oscars next year: Adele and Sam Smith took Best Song trophies home for their contributions to the previous two Bond franchises. episodes.

In March Eilish starts another part of her world tour to support her debut album. She plays arenas until September 7, when the tour in Indonesia ends.