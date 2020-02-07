Oscars 2020: Austin360’s guide for who must (and will) win – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

It’s Academy Awards time. That’s why our Oscar predictions are here. Feel free to keep score at home. Watch the ceremony 7 pm Sunday at KVUE.

Best photo

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Must win: the more I think about it, the more I want “Parasite” to come in first. Forget the direction of an expert; it would be nice to see something that does not receive the prize in English. (By the way, there’s nothing more American than dark humor; simmering class resentment that you deny exist until it boils over; and lots of extreme violence.)

Will win: look, it will probably be ‘1917’ with his war video. It won the grand prize at the Golden Globes (determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press) and BAFTAs.

But frankly, the US does not have the same relationship with the First World War as Europe and especially the UK. It is certainly a single film, but I easily see “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with its hurricane Hollywood themes (or Hollywood middle class) that win multiple votes.

Related: “Unbelievable” star Kaitlyn Dever, Parker Posey is coming to the Texas Film Awards 2020

Dear actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Wedding story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Must win: Antonio Banderas, no question. The role of your life, here: an opportunity to play, with pathos and love and care and humor, a version of the director who saw and trusted his early talent, directed by that director. It was the implementation of the year and the personal record of Banderas.

Will win: In the final, proof that the heavenly throne is empty and the earth revolves around an indifferent sun, Joaquin Phoenix. It’s a real shame, but again, you want a role that embodies 2019, well, here we are.

Dear actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Wedding story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Must win: unlike the supporting actress category, which looks like a game of centimeters, this one inspires a big “Yes, she was fine” for almost all nominees. Ronan’s performance was the least flashy. Johansson was on Netflix. “Bombshell” was about Fox News and, however damned, I see the academy doing nothing to reward its existence. British Erivo got warmth for some unfortunate tweets about African-Americans, and I would be shocked if the academy wanted to wade that mess up. So it might as well go to the lady who …

Will win: Renée Zellweger. She has already won a Globe and a SAG award and to be honest, the idea of ​​outdated academics somehow voting against Judy Garland, even fake Judy Garland, is impossible to imagine.

Best supporting actor

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Must win: Good ol ’Joe Pesci, no doubt. The man has always been there, and somehow longer a normal Scorsese. But as Russell Bufalino in “The Irishman,” he is actually subtle, something we’ve never seen before from the man who is perhaps most famous for losing his patience in almost every other movie he has ever been to. The man was fascinating in every scene.

Will win: Oh, probably Brad Pitt. It is strange that this version was not placed in the main category, but A) that Pitt would place against Leo, and we cannot have that, and moreover, B) it is virtually impossible not to like the man, no matter what he does on the screen.

And I’m not sure I saw a more clever PR movement this year, real or artificial, than flirting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who made celebrity-looking bosoms around the world with a very special excitement .

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Wedding story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Must win: nobody saw ‘Richard Jewell’. ScarJo was good but not great, and Robbie was in the One About Fox News (see above). What Florence Pugh and Laura Dern leave behind, both of which were excellent in very different types of parts. Both would be a logical choice.

Will win: the great Laura Dern. She has always been there; she never received an Oscar; she took a Golden Globe and a SAG Award; and Pugh is only 24. Her time will come, rather than later, someone suspects.

Best original scenario

“Wedding story”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives out”

“1917”

Must win: I thought the script for ‘Knives Out’ was great, but it is hard to ignore that it resonated the most with middle-aged and younger viewers who simply have never seen a whodunit. It’s not like they’re fat on the ground in 2019. Older Oscar voters could look at it with an “OK, great, it’s a classic Whodunit update, what else do you have, kid?”

‘Parasite’, on the other hand, is an enormously original work, nuanced and wild and funny and violent at the same time.

Will win: I don’t see any “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” win. The academy loves Quentin Tarantino, the screenwriter, and this is even about how great Hollywood was in the good old days of the * checks * Manson murders.

Best adapted scenario

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Little women

“The two popes”

“Jojo rabbit”

Must win: ignore ‘Joker’, who uses the name of the DC Comics villain and the killer-clown look and almost nothing else. “The Irishman” and “Jojo Rabbit” are remarkable arrangements of intricate material and can cancel each other out as such.

Then there is “Little Women,” who – except for those who wanted the most literal translation of the life-changing book by Louisa May Alcott – was a fan base who took the source material, as well as the source material, seriously new fans out there for Ronan and Pugh and Timothée Chalamet.

Will win: “Little Women.”

Dear director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Must win: the man Martin Scorsese, or maybe Bong Joon Ho. Love it or leave it, Scorsese made a film that people talked about, in which he revived and demythologized the streetwise gangster epics. And Bong did something rare with his smart, critically acclaimed, non-English-language film: he directed a film that resonated with the kind of people who would not normally go to highly-acclaimed, non-English-language films, and it made a ton of money.

Will win: Sigh. Sam Mendes, who has already taken a “Golden Globe” and three BAFTAs for “1917”. Even though Europe and the UK have a closer relationship with the source material than the US, Mendes made a powerful, innovative war film that emphasized alienating exhaustion of the battlefield and did it all in what looked like one take, which was quite an achievement is.