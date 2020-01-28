Oscars 2020: 20 nominated films that you can now stream

Between Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame’s record number of $ 2.8 billion worldwide, superhero films – and in particular Marvel Cinematic Universe films – continued to dominate the box office in 2019. But in the aftermath of Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning Roma (2018), several of the most acclaimed films of the year, chose to abandon a broad or lengthy theatrical release in favor of streaming on Netflix. That means that many of Oscar’s nominated films this year are already waiting to be viewed on a Wi-Fi-ready device in your area.

With less than two weeks to go before the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony takes place on February 9, you have plenty of time to comfortably make up for this year’s nominated films at home (although you have to pay a fee for a few titles). Here there are 19.

The Irishman (2019)

Martin Scorsese seemed like a magnet for controversy in 2019 – first because of his decision to collaborate with Netflix to release The Irishman, and then when he stated that Marvel films were “not cinema”. hard to deny that his adaptation of I Heard You Paint Houses – the retelling of former prosecutor Charles Brandt about the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a truck driver from Philadelphia, became a murderer for crime boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), and the role they played in the murder / disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (played with typical Al Pacino verve) – was worth the decade of developmental hell that it took to complete. Although much has been done about the aging process of the film, the fact that the technology enabled Scorsese to maximize the screen time of its three main stars makes part of the soft edges of the film no problem. Especially in the case of Pesci, who retired after he had rejected Scorsese 40 times before agreeing to play Russell Bufalino in a quietly threatening, albeit unusually subtle performance on top with Goodfellas and Raging Bull as one of his Best.

Where to stream: Netflix

Wedding story (2019)

Noah Baumbach came into its own with The Squid and the Whale from 2005, a largely autobiographical and emotionally exhausting investigation into the divorce of a married couple in Brooklyn and its impact on their two young sons, who gave Baumbach a Best Original Scenario Oscar nomination yielded. Marriage Story plays on many of the same themes, but investigates the unique details of a marriage that has been irreparably broken despite the fact that both participants still love each other. The film earned six Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor and Actress for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, both of which successfully bypass melodrama and deliver painfully raw performances to anyone who has ever had a relationship – married or not, fortunately or otherwise – may relate.

