Oscar Winners 2020 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

That is a summary of the 92nd annual Academy Awards! Parasite was by far the biggest winner of the night, making history as the first South Korean film to win an Oscar and taking home the best photo, best director, best original screenplay and best international film. The great acting prizes followed with what we have seen throughout the award season: Brad Pitt won the best supporting role Once upon a time in Hollywood, Laura Dern took gold home for the best supporting actor Wedding story, Joaquin Phoenix earned his first Oscar for best actor in pranksterand Renée Zellweger received her second Academy Award, this time for best actress, for her role in Judy.

View the full list of 2020 Oscar winners ahead.

BEST PHOTO
Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR
Bong joon ho, Parasite

BEST ACTRICE
Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, prankster

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT
Laura Dern, Wedding story

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Parasite

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM
Toy Story 4

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY
Parasite

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREEN PLAY
Jojo Rabbit

BEST CREATION IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917

BEST CREATION IN MAKE-UP AND HAIR STYLING
Bomb

BEST CREATION IN COSTUME DESIGN
Little women

BEST CREATION IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST CREATION IN MOVIE PROCESSING
Ford against Ferrari

EDIT BEST RESULTS IN SOUND
Ford against Ferrari

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I’m going to love me again” – Rocketman

BEST CREATION IN SOUND MIXING
1917

BEST CREATION IN VISUAL EFFECTS
1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
prankster

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION
American factory

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT TOPIC
Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Hair love

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
The neighbors window

