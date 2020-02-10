Oscar Winners 2020 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

That is a summary of the 92nd annual Academy Awards! Parasite was by far the biggest winner of the night, making history as the first South Korean film to win an Oscar and taking home the best photo, best director, best original screenplay and best international film. The great acting prizes followed with what we have seen throughout the award season: Brad Pitt won the best supporting role Once upon a time in Hollywood, Laura Dern took gold home for the best supporting actor Wedding story, Joaquin Phoenix earned his first Oscar for best actor in pranksterand Renée Zellweger received her second Academy Award, this time for best actress, for her role in Judy.
View the full list of 2020 Oscar winners ahead.
BEST PHOTO
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong joon ho, Parasite
BEST ACTRICE
Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, prankster
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT
Laura Dern, Wedding story
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Parasite
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM
Toy Story 4
BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY
Parasite
BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREEN PLAY
Jojo Rabbit
BEST CREATION IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
BEST CREATION IN MAKE-UP AND HAIR STYLING
Bomb
BEST CREATION IN COSTUME DESIGN
Little women
BEST CREATION IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST CREATION IN MOVIE PROCESSING
Ford against Ferrari
EDIT BEST RESULTS IN SOUND
Ford against Ferrari
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I’m going to love me again” – Rocketman
BEST CREATION IN SOUND MIXING
1917
BEST CREATION IN VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
prankster
BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION
American factory
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT TOPIC
Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Hair love
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
The neighbors window