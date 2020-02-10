Oscar Winners 2020 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

That is a summary of the 92nd annual Academy Awards! Parasite was by far the biggest winner of the night, making history as the first South Korean film to win an Oscar and taking home the best photo, best director, best original screenplay and best international film. The great acting prizes followed with what we have seen throughout the award season: Brad Pitt won the best supporting role Once upon a time in Hollywood, Laura Dern took gold home for the best supporting actor Wedding story, Joaquin Phoenix earned his first Oscar for best actor in pranksterand Renée Zellweger received her second Academy Award, this time for best actress, for her role in Judy.

View the full list of 2020 Oscar winners ahead.

BEST PHOTO

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong joon ho, Parasite

BEST ACTRICE

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, prankster

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT

Laura Dern, Wedding story

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Parasite

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM

Toy Story 4

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY

Parasite

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREEN PLAY

Jojo Rabbit

BEST CREATION IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

BEST CREATION IN MAKE-UP AND HAIR STYLING

Bomb

BEST CREATION IN COSTUME DESIGN

Little women

BEST CREATION IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST CREATION IN MOVIE PROCESSING

Ford against Ferrari

EDIT BEST RESULTS IN SOUND

Ford against Ferrari

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I’m going to love me again” – Rocketman

BEST CREATION IN SOUND MIXING

1917

BEST CREATION IN VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

prankster

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

American factory

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT TOPIC

Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Hair love

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

The neighbors window