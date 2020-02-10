In a fun question-and-answer session with Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the crowd asked the author what the authors should ask for in the next round of producers’ talks with the Writers Guild of America Union. His answer: “Apple has to repair these keyboards”.

The Jojo Rabbit screenwriter was apparently ready to make his somewhat ironic comments, and responded with the keyboard disgrace almost immediately after the deadline reporter ended the question.

In fact, the response spanned a full minute of the QA session. Waititi said:

Apple needs to fix these keyboards. It is impossible to write on them, they have gotten worse, then I might want to go back to PCs. If you use PC keyboards, the jump on your fingers is much better. Who else uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a much better keyboard, and these Apple keyboards are appalling, especially as laptops keep getting newer. I mean, here is the new, the newest, the newest iMac, the keyboards are worse. I have some shoulder problems, like some kind of loose tendon that goes from the forearm to the thumb, and what happens is that you open the laptop and so on. We just have to fix these keyboards. The WGA has to step in and actually do something.

It’s not clear whether Waititi tried Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which replaced the butterfly keyboard with a more traditional scissor key mechanism with a larger key stroke.

Apple is expected to launch the Scissor switch keyboard across its entire laptop line in 2020, starting with the 13-inch MacBook Pro in the spring and an update to the MacBook Air that is rumored to be available in the second half of the year becomes . However, it will take much longer for Apple’s reputation to be damaged by the sale of unwanted / unreliable butterfly keyboards across four laptop generations.

You can see the excerpt from the Oscar press room here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m75CX7P0Gqk [/ embed]

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.