Oscar winner Taika Waititi bangs Mac keyboards

On Sunday, newly-minted Oscar winner Taika Waititi took the opportunity to beat Apple for its terrible butterfly keyboards. When asked what the Hollywood authors should ask about in the next round of talks with Apple, Waititi joked: “Apple has to fix these keyboards. It is impossible to write about it. You got worse. It makes me go back to PCs. “

From the mouth of the babes – or in this case the director of one of my favorite films of all time. DaringFireball noted the exchange and wrote, “I’ve been saying for years that Apple has done serious damage to the MacBook brand, which is Mac for most people, especially writers.”

Yes. About the.

The most frustrating thing about how Apple is damaging its own reputation among creatives is the knowledge that Apple’s professional user base has a real case for feeling ignored and neglected. The only justification for a PC as radical as the 2013 Mac Pro would have been if Apple had taken a massive push to create a low-cost Thunderbolt ecosystem and aggressively urged software developers to implement dual-GPU support. In the recent past, there have been many cases where it could be argued that Apple gave priority to an abstract aspect of design, such as thickness, to the actual experience of the users of the product. The installation of individual components in a laptop, which even the manufacturer cannot repair and which only has to be replaced in wholesale, was a bad idea for a variety of reasons, which had to do with product error rates and manufacturing costs.

We have all assumed that Apple intends to make the 16-inch keyboard of the MacBook Pro available to other customers, but the company hasn’t said anything about it yet, and every other Mac sold continues to come with a bad keyboard. A keyboard that Apple wants to repair free of charge after three consecutive generations of complaints from consumers.

The most frustrating thing about such problems for me is that you’re paying $ 3,000 to a company like Apple. Whenever Apple turns up, there is an eternal tug of war between people who think the manufacturer can never justify their prices and those who think you pay a premium to a company like Apple so you don’t get a laptop with poorly designed stickers and mechanical devices , poor hinges and brittle plastic bodies. It’s no coincidence that Apple has developed the image of building better machines than anyone else on the market, and it’s not a completely undeserved term. Until the Intel initiative for ultrabooks and devices such as Microsoft Surface, PCs were often affected by bad trackpads and a large number of stickers. The hardware components were powerful, but the build quality was often not so good.

Some people think paying for things like an aluminum body is worth it, others don’t. Doesn’t bother me either. But watching Apple devalue the reputation it had curated for years is getting old. I don’t expect the company to magically start supporting the right to repair, but I hope that in the future we will make better and more sensible decisions about hardware design.

