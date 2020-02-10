Oscar winner 2020: ‘Parasite’ wins the Oscar for the best picture and makes history as the first award-winning foreign language film

LOS ANGELES – The South Korean film “Parasite” won the Best Picture Award at the 92nd Oscars shortly after the film won three more awards, including directed by Bong Joon Ho, the best international film and the best original screenplay.

The dark comedy, which focuses on the wild influence of equal income on two families, is the first foreign-language film to receive the biggest award in the film in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

True to its name, “Parasite” just got under the skin of Oscar voters and is committed to the American award season and, ultimately, history. The victory was a turning point for the Academy Awards, which have long banished international films into their own category.

Several standing ovations greeted bongs with multiple victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, asking the crowd to roar. Unexpectedly appointed best director again, Bong greeted his fellow candidates, especially Martin Scorsese, and finally said: “Now I am ready to drink until tomorrow.”

In a year marked by epochs, “Parasite” made other nominations for the best pictures, such as the epic of the First World War “1917” and Quentin Tarantino’s industry banner “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

The victory for “Parasite”, which commemorated the surprising victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago, came in a year when many criticized the lack of diversity of the nominees and the absence of female filmmakers. But the triumph for “Parasite” allowed Hollywood to flip the screenplay and signal another kind of progress.

The film academy thus averted another event in which, despite two competitors in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” and a large-scale price campaign, Netflix once again refused its first victory in the “Best Film” category.

“Writing a screenplay is always a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is the very first Oscar for South Korea. Thank you very much,” said Bong when he accepted the award for the best screenplay.

Though “1917” took home several prestigious awards this season, “Parasite” won the best ensemble of the Screen Actors Guild, which played a significant role given the fact that actors make up the largest part of the film academy.

“Although the title is” Parasite, “I think it’s about living together and how we can all live together,” said Song Kang Ho, one of the film’s stars, about a translator at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, the film was not nominated in any of the Oscars categories, although the actor, Song Kang Ho, who plays the patriarch of the Kim family, plays the leading role.

Bong, affectionately referred to as director Bong by his American audience, has been in the industry for 20 years and has already won awards for the post-apocalyptic film “Snowpiercer” and the fantasy story “Okja”.

The 50-year-old filmmaker said he knew there would be pressure on what’s next. He is currently enjoying this most unusual experience.

“I saw Martin Scorsese three times over four days and then I ate and realized that Joaquin Phoenix was right behind me,” said Joon-Ho. “So it’s a very surreal experience.”

“Parasite” is a poignant story about income inequality, a talented ensemble and an academy membership that has become more international in recent years. Bong walked the red carpet with eight actors from the film and found that actors and others from the American film industry were excited to meet them.

“I don’t think it’s fair to divide films into English and non-English,” he said. “I think as long as they’re beautiful, it’s cinema.”

Bong doesn’t sweat if he goes with a trophy. Most of the time he is happy that the Oscars complete a five-week trip from his home in South Korea.

“There will be a party after the ceremony and I will go home after the party,” he said. “So when I think about these two things, I don’t get nervous at all.”

“I think that’s because it’s a very contemporary story that this film explores with humor and cruelty, and I think that’s why audiences in Korea, the US, and around the world do a lot Food for thought leaves complicated thoughts, “said Joon-Ho.

The man behind the film says the South Korean press has written so many articles about “Parasites” nominations that he actually had to stop reading them all. Still, he loves all this good will.

“This is a very festive event that is taking place, but I’m trying to keep calm, to keep my normal process and lifestyle,” said Joon-Ho.

This includes Joon-Ho continuing to work on two projects that he has been creating for years.

Mickey Hyun of the Korean Cultural Center in New York says that while it is a Korean film, the story is universal.

“Social conflicts across generations on capitalism, I really think everyone can relate to it at some level,” he said. “And it’s really organically opened up so many waves of conversation.”

During the New York Film Festival, Bong said that the story of an impoverished family trying to find a way to work for a wealthy family resonated around the world.

The Lincoln Center film premiered at the New York Film Festival and was released to the public in October. It was the most successful republication in the center’s history.

“It’s unusual these days for a non-English film to break through at this level,” said program director Dennis Lim.

Parasite is still sold out at the weekend and is so popular that the director has asked questions and answers about the film at Lincoln Center every few weeks.

“In a way, commercial cinema has escaped or become disconnected from reality these days,” said Lim. “But this is a film that I believe shows that you can make an accessible, entertaining film that reflects the social and economic realities of the world World we live in. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

