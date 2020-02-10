Oscar winner 2020: Parasite recognized as best original screenplay and as the first Korean film

LOS ANGELES – South Korea’s “Parasite” won the best original screenplay at the 92nd Oscars and became the first Korean film to take the award home.

The dark comedy, which focused on the wild influence of equal income on two families, also received the best international film that was previously known as the best foreign language film. Director Bong Joon Ho ended his speech saying that he was ready to drink to celebrate the victory.

It was the sixth film to be nominated for this category and for the best picture in the same year. It is also the first Korean film in the best picture category.

“Writing a screenplay is always a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is the very first Oscar for South Korea. Thank you very much,” said Bong when he accepted the award for the best screenplay.

It remains to be seen whether “Parasite” will prevail against other nominees with the best pictures, such as the epic “1917” from World War I and Quentin Tarantino’s industrially glamorous “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”.

Though “1917” took home several prestigious awards this season, “Parasite” won the best ensemble of the Screen Actors Guild, which played a significant role given the fact that actors make up the largest part of the film academy.

“Although the title is” Parasite, “I think it’s about living together and how we can all live together,” said Song Kang Ho, one of the film’s stars, about a translator at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, the film was not nominated in any of the Oscars categories, although the actor, Song Kang Ho, who plays the patriarch of the Kim family, plays the leading role.

Bong, affectionately referred to as director Bong by his American audience, has been in the industry for 20 years and has already won awards for the post-apocalyptic film “Snowpiercer” and the fantasy story “Okja”.

The 50-year-old filmmaker said he knew there would be pressure on what’s next. He is currently enjoying this most unusual experience.

“I saw Martin Scorsese three times over four days and then I ate and realized that Joaquin Phoenix was right behind me,” said Joon-Ho. “So it’s a very surreal experience.”

“Parasite” director Bong is confident that a foreign language film will soon win an Oscar.

“Regardless of the outcome, I think the door has been opened,” said the South Korean director. “I think as long as we continue these efforts, the door will continue to open.”

“Parasite” is a poignant story about income inequality, a talented ensemble and an academy membership that has become more international in recent years. Bong walked the red carpet with eight actors from the film and found that actors and others from the American film industry were excited to meet them.

“I don’t think it’s fair to divide films into English and non-English,” he said. “I think as long as they’re beautiful, it’s cinema.”

Bong doesn’t sweat if he goes with a trophy. Most of the time he is happy that the Oscars complete a five-week trip from his home in South Korea.

“There will be a party after the ceremony and I will go home after the party,” he said. “So when I think about these two things, I don’t get nervous at all.”

“Parasite” is now the eleventh foreign language film that has ever been nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

“I think that’s because it’s a very contemporary story that this film explores with humor and cruelty, and I think that’s why audiences in Korea, the US, and around the world do a lot Food for thought leaves complicated thoughts, “said Joon-Ho.

The man behind the film says the South Korean press has written so many articles about “Parasites” nominations that he actually had to stop reading them all. Still, he loves all this good will.

“This is a very festive event that is taking place, but I’m trying to keep calm, to keep my normal process and lifestyle,” said Joon-Ho.

This includes Joon-Ho continuing to work on two projects that he has been creating for years.

Mickey Hyun of the Korean Cultural Center in New York says that while it is a Korean film, the story is universal.

“Social conflicts across generations on capitalism, I really think everyone can relate to it at some level,” he said. “And it’s really organically opened up so many waves of conversation.”

During the New York Film Festival, Bong said that the story of an impoverished family trying to find a way to work for a wealthy family resonated around the world.

The Lincoln Center film premiered at the New York Film Festival and was released to the public in October. It was the most successful republication in the center’s history.

“It’s unusual these days for a non-English film to break through at this level,” said program director Dennis Lim.

Parasite is still sold out at the weekend and is so popular that the director has asked questions and answers about the film at Lincoln Center every few weeks.

“In a way, commercial cinema has escaped or become disconnected from reality these days,” said Lim. “But this is a film that I believe shows that you can make an accessible, entertaining film that reflects the social and economic realities of the world World we live in. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

