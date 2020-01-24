Oscar rivals Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach reveal how they found out that they were nominated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VD_lgnDn15Y [/ embed]

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach did not wait on the phone when the Oscar nominations were announced.

Instead, they chilled out with their 10-month-old baby Harold.

You should already know that, but Gerwig directed Little Women with Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson. In the meantime, Baumbach directed Marriage Story with Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern.

Both films are nominated for six Academy Awards each.

So how was it in the Gerwig-Baumbach household on the morning of the Oscar nominations? “Well, we have a 10 month old baby who tends to get up early so Harold woke up and Greta put Harold to bed and we just hung around and didn’t look at anything,” Baumbach told James Corden on the Late Late Show ,

“I saw from the other side of the room how your phone kept flashing and said,” Well, at least he has good news, “said Gerwig. At some point the couple got up to check their phones.” We have the baby dropped and ran “, joked Baumbach.

Don’t worry, Harold, your time will come.