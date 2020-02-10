Oscar ratings at their lowest ever

The ratings for last night’s 92nd Academy Awards are good and far from good. The 2020 Oscars failed to break their downtrend cycle as the Hollywood elites continued to use the stage as a platform to educate everyday Americans.

Oscar’s ratings decline

The Oscars ratings for 2020 hit an all-time low with just 23.6 million viewers. That is six million fewer than last year, according to the Daily Mail. There was no moderator for the show for the second year in a row. One that started with Kevin Hart, who failed last year amid setbacks on past tweets. Leftists were dredged and classified as offensive. In addition, producers Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor took over the management of ABC’s annual Academy Awards for the first time.

The number of liberal celebrities who used their speeches to teach the world about politics was again nauseating to viewers.

When Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor, he beat up humanity for “looting nature’s resources”. Before the complaint about artificial insemination of cows.

Then, when Brad Pitt was awarded Best Supporting Actor, he whined about Donald Trump’s impeachment process. In particular, to draw attention to the fact that former national security advisor John Bolton was not allowed to testify.

All of this was predicted by the apolitically correct and always funny English comedian and actor Ricky Gervais.

While Gervai’s brazen roast by the Hollywood elite is a minority vote for their hypocrisy, it’s definitely refreshing.

Is it any wonder that the Oscars ratings continue to decline?

People slam hollywood

Social media users have not hesitated to announce that they are fed up with celebrity political nonsense. Who they call “hypocrites”. The Academy Awards are an award ceremony for excellence in the cinema – not a soap box for rich celebrities to educate the rest of America.

“People are terminally ill because they are taught and abused by a number of celebrities who are actually among the poorest educated. Most have never graduated from high school, ”commented a social media user. “How is your opinion more valid than that of the average person?”

“I am shocked that it was so much! Who is watching this garbage? Another user commented. “All they do is preach their views on us and tell us that we are bad, that we are racist, the problem etc. and then they do what they want!”

“The numbers say that less than 10% of the population give a flying flip over the Academy Awards,” said a third person bluntly.

And there you have it. The simple – and very obvious – explanation for the decline in Oscars ratings.

Hollywood liberals shouldn’t give us lectures on politics

Hollywood is full of contactless liberal elites who have no idea what it’s like to be a really working American. They are the last people on earth to teach the rest of us about politics.

Whoever produces the Oscars next year should celebrate the cinema and stay away from politics if ratings are to improve.

Who knows – maybe even spice it up with Comedic Host.