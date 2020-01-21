Oscar presenters including Colman, Malek, King and Ali

LOS ANGELES, CA. – The winners of last year’s Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month and present the coveted statuettes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will be present at the ceremony on February 9.

It is an Oscar tradition that the actors of the previous year act as moderators the following year.

Last year’s winners were far more diverse than this year’s nominees, in which only one color actress is represented: Cynthia Erivo from “Harriet”.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast live by ABC. For the second time in a row, the ceremony will do without a host.

Colman was recognized as the best actress for “The Favorite” last year, and Malek received the award for best actor appearance in “Green Book” for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, earning him his second supporting actor Oscar.

