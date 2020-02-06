Oscar predictions: who wins Academy Awards – and who should – Entertainment – Austin 360

After navigating through the red carpets, acceptance speeches and vegetable menus of the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and other events, this year’s award season will end in a glamorous way with the 92nd Academy Awards (ABC, Sunday, 8:00 pm ET / 5) ET).

It has been a faster than usual road to the Oscars, although a number of too-rans (sorry, “The Irishman” and “Little Women”) are mostly left in the dust. Up to now there has been little drama in the main acting categories, but the best photo race was interesting, with “1917” scoring important Golden Globe and guild victories, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” appealing to the contingent of Tinseltown and SAG acclaimed “Parasite “looking for history as the first foreign film to win the largest prize at the Oscars.

It’s almost time to add a new batch of winners to the legendary history of the Academy Awards, and here are our predictions for all major categories:

BEST PHOTO

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Will win: “1917”

Must win: “Jojo Rabbit”

Sam Mendes’ World War I thriller is the most impressive technical achievement in this category (and perhaps of last year): “1917”, edited as a seriously shocking take, brings its main characters – and audience – through almost two brutal hours of trench claustrophobia and paranoia battlefield, ticking clockwise towards tragedy. It definitely deserves the highest honor of Hollywood, but so does the satire “Jojo” of the Second World War Taika Waititi. The story of a Nazi youth who learns that love triumphs hatred is funny, subversive and winning original. It is a fable that is very resonating at the moment.

ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Wedding story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Will win: Phoenix

Must win: Driver

Phoenix’s deep-rooted, nerve-racking transformation in the cackling comic book super villain – Heath Ledger won his posthumous Oscar for playing the same man – seems destined to give the actor his first Oscar in a thought-provoking career. Frankly, it will take him a long time. The talented driver will certainly be back in this category in the future, and while his depiction of a divorcing father is not as flashy as a nihilist with a clown face, it is a dynamic journey (with some singing!) From the pain and pettiness of separation of warmth and hope for the future.

ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Wedding story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Will win / must win: Zellweger

Perhaps it was the fact that she stepped back from acting and strongly returned as the iconic force of nature Judy Garland, but Zellweger proved in the biopic “Judy” that she is as vital an artist as ever. There are moments in the film, depending on the scene or the angle, in which Zellweger Garland turns into an eerie degree, shows a knockout translation of “Over the Rainbow” and above all lets us feel how a Hollywood legend should find her way from a well of despair. In a race full of powerful women, Zellweger stands out and ends her yellow stones with gold.

SUPPLEMENT

Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Will win / must win: Pitt

Even fighting against four legends, this is Pitt’s Oscar. It is certainly a career in the career, after years of balancing as both an A-list movie star and one of the greatest character actors of his generation (although the former sometimes overshadows the latter). The steel stuntman Cliff Booth that he portrays in Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 set of historical fantasy is an excellent showcase for everything he does well, playing a guy who is oh-so-cool and a bit of a hoot to be, but with a possibly dark side that hides under its sunny, tanned exterior.

FEMALE SUPPLEMENT

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Wedding story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Will win: Dern

Must win: Johansson

Unfortunately, we cannot choose the true winner of this category because “Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez was rejected. Her miss means an apparently easy way to victory for Dern, who amazed the Netflix crowd like a bulldog-heavy divorce lawyer, a performance that is a feast for the eyes. Two nominations for Johansson this year were indicative of a fantastic year on screen, and her “Jojo” performance was the beating heart of Waititi’s comedy: Johansson’s loving German mother was an empathetic role model for her young son, and she sold every bit of understanding and tolerance needed to make “Jojo” sing.

DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Will win: Mendes

Must win: Bong

The last six winners of the Director Guild of America Awards took this Oscar and the series will probably continue with Mendes, who made a beautiful war film that was much more than the usual status quo of the battlefield. Tarantino would also not be a bad choice, but Bong’s multi-layered stories beg beg to be honored here. The complex dark comedy of the South Korean director easily wins international film, so he does not go home empty-handed, although the directing round would be a fitting nod to his excellent work on a film that treated class and income inequality so amusingly.