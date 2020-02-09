Oscar predictions: The Pennsylvania mathematician develops a method to guess Oscar winners

Hollywood’s biggest night is here and if you have a small informal Oscar pool, you may want to buy a book from a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania author, film buff and math enthusiast.

Ben Zauzmer devised a method to predict the big winners. He calls it Oscarmetrics: the math behind the biggest night in Hollywood.

“In my forecast of the Oscars, the favorite wins in 77% of the cases,” says Zauzmer.

It starts with the statistics: Who has won so far this season, for example at the Golden Globes, and the various guild awards?

The likelihood increases with multiple nominations.

Also in his equation?

“Score rotten tomatoes,” he says. “I also found in my book that if you were nominated a lot but didn’t win, you would get 5% more.”

The 27-year-old graduate from Upper Dublin High School is now a baseball analyst for L.A. Dodgers. During his studies at Harvard University, he created the Oscarmetrics.

“I was a freshman in college and I’m a math guy and a big movie fan.”

And he researched. He comes to Dresden for the family’s annual Oscar marathon every year.

“We all gather and look at the best nominees every year,” says Zauzmer.

This year, he says, some awards are pretty much a ban.

“The math of the best actor is very confident that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the favorite in” Joker “,” he says.

“Best Actress? This is another person who has dominated the awards season – Renee Zellweger in ‘Judy’.

So what’s his best picture prediction?

“‘1917’, but it is anything but a guarantee,” he explains.

“Sometimes events happen with smaller probabilities. We call this” upsets “and that’s why the Oscars are so much fun!”

Ben tweets all of his predictions through his account @BensOscarMath. He will also be twittering during the Oscars.

When asked if he puts his money where his math is?

“No,” he says. “I never bet on the Oscars and I never will. It’s just for fun.”

