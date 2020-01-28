Oscar Mayer Weinermobile stopped in Wisconsin

Even giant hot dogs must obey traffic rules, a lucky Oscar Mayer “Hotdogger” – the name of the company for the drivers of the famous Weinermobile – discovered this week.

One of Oscar Mayer’s six Weinermobiles was arrested on Sunday by a Waukesha County Sheriff’s officer in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to Fox News. The driver was on his way to a promotional event for the company.

Hotdogger offense, WDJT says, failed to “travel law”, which requires all vehicles passing a person on the side of the road with their emergency lights on to get out of the way the far right. If this is not an option, drivers should slow down as much as traffic allows.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department shared in a Facebook message on Monday that the driver of the Weinermobile had received a warning, but was not cited, and reminded drivers to be aware of the safety of rescuers, roadside maintenance workers and others. .

Hot dogs receive extensive driving training before they can transport Oscar Mayer’s giant hot dog across the country, a spokesperson for Kraft Heinz, owner of Oscar Mayer, told CNN.

In addition to driving skills, they must also master the artistic making of hot dog puns, according to Fox News,

The competition to drive the Weinermobile is tough, last year Oscar Mayer hired 12 new drivers out of more than 7,000 candidates.