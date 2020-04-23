Oscar Isaac, Frances McDormand, and More to Perform in the Oedipus Project by Theater of War Productions – Nerds and Beyond

Theater of War Productions, a company that presents “community-specific theater projects that address pressing public and social health issues,” has announced their new innovative digital initiative – The Oedipus Project.

The Oedipus project will feature a cast of actors who performed scenes from the ancient drama Sophocles Oedipus the King, written and performed in 429 BC when the plague killed a third of Athens’s population. The purpose of this performance is to then lead to “strong and healing online conversations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on diverse communities throughout the United States.”

Translated, directed and facilitated by Bryan Doerries, the Oedipus Project will feature performances by Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, John Turturro, David Stratharin, Frankie Faison, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Viewers can expect the format of this event to be similar to the Theater of War live event: the drama will be read by the actors, four community panelists will open the discussion, and then the audience will be invited to participate as well.

This free event will take place via Zoom on Thursday, May 7. Virtual participants must register here, and can expect to receive the Zoom link before the event.