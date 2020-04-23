Oscar Isaac and Marisa Tomei will appear in reading the virtual benefits of ‘Beirut’ for the MCC Theater – Nerds and Beyond

Considering the closure of unprofitable temporary theater and the cancellation of permanent, devastating performances around the world due to COVID-19, MCC Theater New York City has launched a new initiative for something to look forward to in these dark times – MCC Virtual Events. As explained by the MCC Theater, it will include “a large number of different ways to watch, discover, talk and engage with our work and community.”

LET’S WATCH programming for the Virtual Events series will begin on April 28 with the reading of Alan Bowne’s Beirut, a story that launched the one-round MCC Theater festival in 1987. The reading will feature Marisa Tomei, who will repeat his award The role of the winner of the 1987 production, Oscar Isaac and Patrick Breen.

Beirut has tangible parallels that are relevant to the times where we are now; this follows the story of a man in the 1980s who tested positive for “anonymity” and had to exile in his Lower East Side apartment. The man, Torch, will be played by Isaac, and Tomei is Blue, his girlfriend who refuses to let him be quarantined alone.

Beruit will be served virtually at 7:30 pm. EST on Tuesday, April 28, with 60 minutes. Tickets are available here, and early bird levels sell out quickly, so don’t miss out!

All proceeds from the reading of these benefits will be used for the MCC Theater Be Our Light campaign, and will be matched with dollars per dollar by the MCC Board.

Ticket holders will be sent a link to access the live event one hour before it starts. Please note that readings will not be available to watch after completion.