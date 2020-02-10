Oscar 2020 viewers slam Billie Eilish for making a face during Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph’s fun vocals – The Sun.

BILLIE Eilish was beaten up by Oscars 2020 viewers for pulling a face at a sketch by comedians Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

The funny ladies presented the best costume design when they decided to break into a song and sing a mix of titles related to clothing.

Billie Eilish was not impressed

As the cameras panned across the audience, Billie was caught by a camera that flinched as she watched the moment she was playing on stage.

Fans used social media to criticize the singer, and many reminded the 18-year-old singer to “recognize excellence”.

“Billie Eilish, you better respect Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig,” said one fan.

“Billie Eilish has to recognize it. Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig make dumps that are more talented than you!” added a third.

Maya and Kristen decided to sing a song before the best costume design award. Credit: ABC

But her sketch was not well received by the audience. Credit: ABC

Billie attended the ceremony and sang her new Bond song live at the Credit: EPA ceremony

The 2020 Oscars started with a performance by Janelle Monae and Billy Porter; Janelle went on stage to open the show, dressed like Mister Rogers in a red cardigan.

She also commented on the lack of diversity of this year’s nominees and the absence of female nominees in the Best Director category.

“We celebrate all women who have made phenomenal films,” said Janelle once.

She later added, “and I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and tell stories. Happy month of black history.”

Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the ceremony. Credit: AP: Associated Press

Steve Martin and Chris Rock followed Janelle before Brad Pitt won his very first acting Oscar and received the Best Supporting Actor Award for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Pitt was overwhelmed with emotion and thanked “the Academy for this honor” before dedicating the award to his children.

“This is for my kids who color everything I do,” he said.

“I adore you.”

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt is honored for best supporting actor for his appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

