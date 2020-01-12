The award season is now in full swing and with a variety of contested films, everyone wants to know when the 2020 Oscar nominations will be announced.

And luckily, we don’t have to wait long. The full list of nominations will be released on Monday, January 13th, by actors John Cho and Issa Rae (in the livestream below). The stream runs from 5.18 a.m. to 5.41 p.m. Pacific time (13.18-1.41 p.m. UK time).

You can watch the nominations unfold in the stream above before the hostless ceremony on Sunday, February 9th, where the final winners will be announced.

Expect a lot of nodding for films like Todd Philips ‘Joker (who garnered an impressive number of nominations for Baftas and won two Golden Globes), Sam Mendes’ 1917 World War I drama, Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.

Other wildcards such as “Rocketman”, “Knives Out”, “Hustlers”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” could also appear, although it is less certain that all of these films have been shortlisted even if they deserve it.

It is also possible that films like Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite will receive some significant non-foreign language nominations, with both films receiving praise and nominations at other major ceremonies.

In the acting categories, a nomination for Joaquin Phoenix in Joker seems almost certain, and other nods could be Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and be Jennifer Lopez.

