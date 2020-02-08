Oscar 2020: Here’s a look behind the scenes of preparing for the red carpet

LOS ANGELES (KGO) – There’s a lot going on on the red carpet before the 92nd Oscars on Sunday.

This is the third year that ABC7 news anchor Dion Lim has reported on the Academy Awards, and she takes us behind the scenes with the news and events.

Unlike previous years, when there are risers big enough to accommodate hundreds of guests to watch the celebrities on the red carpet, this year there are two smaller spectator areas along the carpet.

Dion discovered media from all over the world. It’s not uncommon for journalists to interview other journalists like an Arab television man who asks a man from Australian television questions about Hollywood’s biggest night.

Atessa is from San Francisco and is part of the Academy Gold program. ⭐️ Her internship will make her a trophy moderator at #oscars on Sunday! One day she wants to be a publicist … and is on the right track!

– Dion Lim (@DionLimTV), February 8, 2020

Gregg Donovan, known as an unofficial ambassador to Hollywood, holds a replica statuette in his hand and greets Oscars fans outside the red carpet. He says he knows more than 100 languages ​​and welcomes tourists in their mother tongue! Dion heard him say Swedish and Finnish greetings and even talked to a group of Japanese girls!

Dion met a young San Francisco woman named Atessa Moghimi who participates in the Academy Gold Program. Her internship made her a sought-after trophy host for the award ceremony on Sunday!

