Ortis espionage case moves to Supreme Court

Cameron Ortis, the former high-ranking RCMP intelligence officer accused of espionage, appeared in a Ottawa courtroom on Tuesday and received three additional charges under Canadian law on the protection of information regarding “unauthorized communication of special operational information.”

When the new charges were filed in court, four months after the shocking arrest of one of them based on national secrecy, Mount-and-file Mounties were encouraged to get advice if needed, to refuse to talk to the media and headquarters avoid location where a news conference about the case took place, show newly released documents.

RCMP members were also advised to say something to colleagues at home and abroad who asked about the Cameron Jay Ortis file.

Ortis, 47, is faced with eight charges under the Security of Information Act. He is also accused of a breach of trust and a computer-related crime.

The Director General of the National Intelligence Coordination Center of the RCMP was arrested on 12 September for alleged disclosure of secrets to an unnamed recipient and plans to provide additional secret information to an unspecified foreign entity.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada opted for a direct indictment on Tuesday, which means that there will be no preliminary investigation. The case will ultimately be judged by the jury.

Out of court, federal prosecutors Judy Kliewer and John MacFarlane have suggested that “expected problems will arise in this case” that should be dealt with in the Supreme Court, while Ortis’ defense lawyer, Ian Carter, suggested that some lawsuits would must be dealt with in federal court.

Ortis was sent back to prison in November in a Marc Labrosse court ruling, which overturned a lower court ruling that Ortis had given bail under the supervision of his parents in Abbotsford, BC, with a list of conditions imposed by the court .

His bail was revoked after the crown had appealed and Ortis was returned to Ottawa, where he remained in custody.

Carter said out of court that the new charges were “heavy” for his client.

“The complicating factor at the moment is the nature of these costs and the highly sensitive information that is involved. I cannot communicate with my client about costs now, for fear that he might violate information security law. told me everything related to these things, “Carter said.

A hearing is planned for Friday “to start figuring out how to get around that difficulty.”

Pursuant to Article 38 of the Canada Evidence Act, Carter explained, “concerns about the disclosure of information that may harm Canada (or for) the security of Canada, which must be investigated by the federal court process.

“So we will have to do that too, which complicates the development of this process.”

Carter said he had not discussed the material revealed by the Crown to Ortis with him and said he is expected to receive around 30,000 pages of evidence by the end of next week.

Internal memos and emails released to The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act provide the final look behind the scenes of the RCMP in the early days of the high-profile case.

In a powerful message on September 13, the day after the arrest of Ortis, Steve White, then Commissioner, stressed that “it would personally affect some employees who may have cooperated with the employee.”

“We must not forget to pay attention to each other. If you or someone you know needs support as a result of this, or other incidents, contact someone who can help, “said White, who provided details about the tools for the RCMP staff.

He added: “I would remind everyone of the importance of their responsibilities to protect the information under their control.”

On the same day, Eric Slinn, an assistant commissioner, advised colleagues that the RCMP was aware of the potential risks of the Ortis case for the investigation of the police and for those of other agencies. He prepared a list of suggested answers to questions, since “you are asked for information from your partners”.

In a message a few days later, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said that the armed forces “have engaged domestic and foreign partners to address concerns, address risks and answer any questions.”

She reminded the members of the available counseling support. “If you see someone struggling, reach out to him.”

Lucki also said that anyone who has been contacted by a journalist should refer them to the media relations department of the RCMP.

She addressed reporters at a short press conference on September 17 at the RCMP national headquarters.

“Media will be taken through the building to the auditorium to participate in the event,” the director general of the national headquarters armed forces said in an email to members.

“Employees are kindly requested to avoid the area around the auditorium until the conference ends. We encourage those who want to watch the press conference to use the televisions throughout the building. “

On the same day, senior officials, including the Director General of the Departmental Security Forces, were informed of a meeting on the Ortis investigation, known as Project Ace.

Slinn also asked officials on September 20 to participate in a call to “look at how things are progressing in each of your respective areas to support the investigation and to determine whether there are challenges that we need to address collectively.”

With files from The Canadian Press

