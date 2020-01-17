Orphaned adolescent forced to leave grandparent community because he is too young

A 15-year-old orphan is forced to leave the senior Arizona community where he lives with his grandparents after the owners’ association said he could face legal problems if he stayed. after his parents died within two weeks of each other in 2018. A year later, the family received a letter from a lawyer representing the neighborhood owners’ association saying that Collin had until June 2020 to Colin’s grandparents live in a closed area designated for residents 55 and over. Residents must be at least 19 years old to live there, the association’s board of directors said in a press release to KNXV. The Housing for the Elderly Act protects communities like them from allegations of discrimination based on family status. Under restrictions imposed by the neighborhood, children are not allowed to live there. By asking the community to let Collin continue living there before he turns 19, HOA “would ignore one of the most basic restrictions in the community,” according to letter from Association lawyer said that HOA Letting Collin stay could file a lawsuit against HOA, the association’s board said in a statement. Although the HOA Board has expressed sympathy for Collin’s situation, the Board must “balance the interests of all parties involved”. “In general, community associations which do not respect their age restrictions for residence are open to the legal claims of other residents and could even jeopardize the association’s ability to remain a community of restricted age”, The council said in its news release. Melodie Passmore, Collin’s grandmother, said she thought her grandson’s treatment was unfair. “We didn’t go out one day and say,” Hey, let Clay kill himself, and kill Bonnie, and we’ll take Collin. And for hell with HOA. “It’s not as planned. “Collin told KNXV that the association’s position makes rules more important than his life.” I don’t think it’s fair, what they’re doing, “he said.” And I think they should be a little more compassionate. “When contacted by CNN, the board of directors the owners association administration emailed an updated statement saying it was “deeply saddened by the circumstances the Passmores are facing due to the loss of their loved ones.” “” Willow Creek Gardens and Passmores legal counsel have been in touch, and counsel is working with the Passmores to resolve this issue, “” the counsel wrote in the release. Passmores lawyer Kristyne Schaaf-Olson said in a statement to CNN that it is “unclear at this time if there is a solution.” “We expect HOA to exercise its discretion to follow up on their words of sympathy and do the right thing. thing “, did Passmore told KNXV that she and her husband, now in their forties, bought the property as their final home four years ago. She said they plan to speak to a real estate agent and plan to “leave on their own terms,” ​​according to KNXV. “It is not to eat the elderly who live here,” she said. “And I’m sorry, I think most of them who are whistling are elderly.”

A 15-year-old orphan is forced to leave the Arizona senior community where he lives with his grandparents after the owners’ association said he could face legal problems if he stayed.

Collin Clabaugh left California to live with his grandparents in Prescott, Arizona, after his parents died two weeks apart in 2018.

About a year later, the family received a letter from a lawyer representing the neighborhood owners’ association saying that Collin had until June 2020 to move.

Collin’s grandparents live in a closed area reserved for residents 55 and over. Residents must be at least 19 years old to live there, the association’s board of directors said in a press release to KNXV.

The Housing for the Elderly Act protects communities like them from allegations of discrimination based on family status. Under the restrictions of the acts of the district, children are not allowed to live there.

By asking the community to let Collin continue to live there before he turns 19, HOA “would ignore one of the most basic restrictions in the community,” according to the association’s attorney letter.

Teen says HOA should be “compassionate”

Letting Collin stay could file a lawsuit against HOA, the association’s board said in a statement. Although the HOA Board has expressed support for Collin’s situation, the Board must “balance the interests of all parties involved”.

“Generally, community associations that do not respect their residence age restrictions are open to legal requests from other residents and could even jeopardize the association’s ability to remain an age-restricted community”, said the council in its press release.

Collodie’s grandmother, Melodie Passmore, said that she thought her grandson’s treatment was unfair.

“We hadn’t expected that,” she told CNN affiliate KNXV. “We didn’t go out one day and say,” Hey, let Clay kill himself, and kill Bonnie, and we’ll take Collin. And for hell with the HOA. “This is not how it was planned.”

Collin told KNXV that the association’s position makes rules more important than his life.

“I don’t think it’s fair, what they are doing,” he said. “And I think they should be a little more compassionate.”

When contacted by CNN, the owners’ association board of directors emailed an updated statement saying she was “deeply saddened by the circumstances the Passmores face due to the loss of loved ones “.

“The legal counsel for the Willow Creek Gardens and the legal counsel for the Passmores have been in contact, and the board is working with the Passmores to resolve this issue,” the council wrote in the release.

Passmores lawyer Kristyne Schaaf-Olson said in a statement to CNN that it is “unclear at this time if there is a solution”.

“We expect HOA to exercise its discretion to follow through on their words of sympathy and do the right thing,” she wrote.

Melodie Passmore told KNXV that she and her husband, now in their 60s, bought the property as their final home four years ago. She said they plan to speak to a real estate agent and plan to “leave on their own terms,” ​​according to KNXV.

“It poses no danger to the elderly people who live here,” she said. “And I’m sorry, I think most of them who are whistling are elderly.”

