Photo courtesy of Alex Lupul / AlexLupul.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats don’t give the quarterback start job to anyone, it’s going to be a fight for the right to receive the No. 1 QB award.

Jeremiah Masoli signed again for the 2020 season with the Ticats and Dane Evans is under contract for two more years. Masoli suffered an end-of-season injury in week 7 of last year. Evans took the main position of the game and helped the black and gold reach the Gray Cup.

“It will show up over time. Assuming they’re both healthy and ready to go, yes, I think it’s going to be a great competition to see how it ends. But that’s also one thing to predict exactly how it will work. Because you can start healthy in the camp and not healthy in the camp, ”head coach Orlondo Steinauer told TSN Radio 1150 in Hamilton.

“So there is so much more to it than just saying:” You are the starter. “Now everyone will want to see who’s running out there with our” A “group. I’m sure there will be the same repetitions, but between Tommy [Condell] and me both have a good plan for the Hamilton Tiger To give cats the best chance of winning consistently. “

Masoli missed the last 12 games on the schedule in 2019 after suffering a severe left knee setback. He suffered a non-contact injury and didn’t want to believe that his season was over. Masoli underwent surgery in August last year to repair the ligaments. Since then he has been in rehab.

“He is fine. Until he can do everything, up to full lifting and sprinting and cutting and all these things, I think how your knee reacts, then the real madness will show,” said Steinauer.

“But in the meantime, reports are fine. I think he has a good schedule and we’ll see how it goes when we go down. It is too early to make a prediction of where we are. “

The 31-year-old Masoli led the Ticats 4-1 to their best start since 1998. Masoli completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,576 yards with nine touchdowns against seven interceptions and added 17 carry passes for 79 yards and four touchdowns in parts of six Games. Hamilton wanted to keep Masoli.

“There is always a process to go through. We were actively communicating with Jeremiah and he needed some time for himself and of course his agent and family to digest where they were and where they were going,” said Steinauer.

“We respected that and if we could do anything before the new year, we made up our mind to say, let’s not pull it out, or if that’s not the direction we’re going, everyone will be happy and content has the direction. “

Masoli made over $ 335,000 last season, and Evans signed a three-year extension before last season, meaning he’ll be with Masoli until 2021 under contract with the Ticats.

“They have two competitive people and I think deeply in their hearts that they both want to be starters and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” said Steinauer. “It’s called competition.”