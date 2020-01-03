Orlicans Steinauer of the Ticats would consider the NFL coaching opportunity if she showed up

Loading...

The current Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer is said to be considering becoming a coach in the National Football League.

"If I'm supposed to go to the NFL and be a head coach, it will come up. But I'm going to work hard and do my best and let everything else take care of itself, "Steinauer told Nick Patterson of the Everett Herald.

“Regarding coaching, I had an interview for an advocate position with Miami some time ago. But I am thankful, and I have worked my tail to be where I am. "

In Steinauer's first year as Ticates' black chief, black and gold produced a loss record of 15-3, which set a better season franchise for them. victories. Hamilton dominated by scoring the most points (551) in the league with three losses and allowing the least (344). The head coach for the first time won the CFL Coach of the Year award in 2019.

The 46-year-old worked for four years under the direction of Kent Austin, vice president of football operations from 2013 to 2016, in Hamilton. He initially joined the organization as a defensive coordinator before being promoted and adding the assistant head coach to his duties in May 2016.

Steinauer was an outstanding defender in the CFL with Ottawa (1996), Hamilton (1997-2000) and Toronto (2001-2008). He has won two Gray Cups (1999, 2004) and has been named a five-time CFL star. The Seattle native had a stint in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

But Steinauer is much more than a former player who graduated from coaching. While being a trusted X&O technician, the graduate of Western Washington University has the charisma, class and calm to be the main face of a franchise.

"I got a glimpse of what (the NFL) looked like. Could I have had a career there? Absolutely not, "said Steinauer. "I was able to play for 12 years, largely because I was able to stay relatively healthy, but I stayed on the record wherever I was and didn't worry about other opportunities."