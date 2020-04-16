Orlando Brown says Smith raped him as a son and Micheal Jackson did [VIDEO]

Former actor Orlando Brown has been at the center of the controversy in recent years. He often has problems with the law or follows through violent rays. This time, he is claiming that actor Will Smith raped him when he was a kid. But that’s not all. Take a look at the video full of accusations and expletives below.

Orlando Brown refers to Will Smith and Michael Jackson as rappers

In the video, Brown talks about how Smith raped him when he was a kid. He also says Smith raped his entire family, including his children. He said “you raped me as a child and raped all my children.” He also blames Michael Jackson for sexually abusing him and setting him up. Brown refers to himself as “blanket,” which is the name of Jackson’s youngest son. It’s unclear what Brown tried to accomplish with this video or what led him to make this video.

Perhaps the most confusing thing is that Brown then says he is Smith’s son, Trent. It is unclear who exactly Trent is. Smith has an older son named Trey. The media is not seen in Trey as often as Smith’s other children. Yes, we are just as bewildered as you are.

SEE ALSO: TIKTOK STAR WHO LIES AERPLAN SUPPLIER TO CARE AT DR.PHIL

People think Orlando Brown needs mental health services

The comments came flooding in because they suggest Brown really needs some help. “This is sad, the man has to be in the hospital a good while tbh,” said one comment. Another comment said “Right now, I want someone to come to him with mental help and support. It’s clearly needed.” Twitter people also felt the same way. One Twitter user wrote: “Orlando has been on every second now, again … again. Bro needs help …”

This comes after Brown made an appearance at Dr.Phil in 2018 after battling a metal crystal addiction. Dr.Phil suggested he get extra help for his problems, and the former Disney star insisted he was fine. He said he wanted to spend time with his children again after being held a month in jail on theft charges. When asked how old they were, Brown found it difficult to remember. He said his two-year-old son was still in his mother’s womb. This raised concerns about the state of his mental health. But of course, Brown didn’t learn from his past mistakes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNHGrUjEWHI (/ embed)

He has accused Nick Cannon of sexual favors in the past

In January, Brown released a video claiming that “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon was having oral sex with him. He kept saying, “Nick, you suck my ***.” Brown claimed Cannon was dressed as a woman when the act took place. Cannon posted the following on Instagram.

See this post on Instagram

When I first saw it, I thought it was hilarious! 🤣🍆💦😂😂😂 But then after putting in some cognitive effort and analytical thinking for the situation, I found it to be a great opportunity for a “teachable moment”! First of all, let me just say that I am praying for new brother Orlando, although I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and made him a fan of his previous work. It was damn brilliant on Major Payne, and we all laughed at “Thats So Raven.” But this is a crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and let go. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of ours. I watched several videos of these young brothers and all I see is a cry for help. So I don’t know if there are any true leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life, but embrace and embrace him so he won’t become another lost victim in these Hollywood circumstances. In fact I think this brother has the talent of God to be on Wildnout, but it’s definitely not the way to listen, this really pains me to see that we allow Orlando, along with many other talented young performers we believe to be lovers, to only shrink after these corporations made their billions. Now, due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders, our loved ones are now aiming for the care they have been given before, rather than for the help they need. As we sit and laugh … The most irresponsible parts involved in all of this are our media, especially the “culturally aware.” For us to continue posting slander and mutually overthinking click bait to make these white supremacy spread platforms more money is asinine and deplorable. These cannibalistic tactics only destroy us. Really, in a post like this, who wins ??? We can laugh, joke, flip through our low frequency vibrations, but does it really make you feel good ??? Mostly knowing that there are higher powers facing you. So, I take responsibility for @iheartradio @complex @worldstar! …

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on January 22, 2020 at 1:27 pm PST

Instead of turning back, Cannon decided to turn the situation into a “teachable moment” about mental health. “We need better support systems for our youth and we look after our own,” he said. He believes Brown needs help and is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

SEE ALSO: NICK CANNON VS. ENIMEN: A TIMELINE OF YOUR DECADE IN LONG FEUDE

Brown’s video has certainly escalated conversations about mental health and resources. It takes people like Cannon who have a huge word-spreading platform to keep people from being embarrassed for help when they need it most.

.