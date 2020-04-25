Orlando Bloom leads celebrities in moving We will Meet More videos urging people to Stay at Home Now to protect the NHS – The Scottish Sun

5

ORLANDO Bloom leads celebrities in the Dame Vera Lynne version, ‘We’ Meet Meet Again ‘to urge people to Stay at Home Now and protect the NHS.

Celebrities including Ray Winstone, Gemma Arterton, Richard E Grant, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Billy Connolly joined the brave front-line key workers in the moving version of the wartime song.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

5

Orlando Bloom participated in a mobile video for NHSCredit: YouTube

In one heartbreaking scene, a London-based doctor named Sarah cried.

The poignant moment shows the tension and pressure that our frontline workers face every day when they risk their lives in the battle against Covid-19.

“There has never been much debt from so little. NHS. Rescuers of National Heroes,” commented Ray Winstone.

British rapper and songwriter Nadia Rose, actress Sheila Atim, actor Thomas Doherty, The Durrells star Josh O’Connor and acting legend Brian Cox also appear in touching tribute to our main frontline workers and the NHS, where everyone reads a few words from the song of World War II 1939.

5

Ray Winstone calls the NHS ‘National Hero Saviors’ Credit: YouTube

Give now to The Sun’s NHS appeal

Four million NHR BRITAIN staff are at the forefront in the battle against the corona virus.

But while they help save lives, who is there to help them?

The Sun has launched a call to collect £ 1 MILLION for NHS workers. Who Cares Appeals Winning aims to get vital support for staff when needed.

We have collaborated with NHS Charities Together on their Co-19 Appeals who are urging to ensure that the money reaches those who need it.

The sun is donating £ 50,000 and we want YOU to help us raise one million pounds, to help THEM. No matter how small you can do, please donate today here: www.thesun.co.uk/whocareswinsappeal.

The lyrics of the song are very echoing when we stay home to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, with it starting: “We will meet again / Don’t know where / Don’t know when / But I know we I will meet again on a sunny day / Keep smiling / Like you always do / Until the blue sky chases away the dark clouds. “

Key workers including nurses, paramedics, hospital gatekeepers, veterinarians, care officers, doctors, post office workers, surgeons, shop workers and bus drivers are also shown in the video, with one holding a sign that shows the NHS logo reversed to SHN – the stands for STAY HOME NOW.

5

Comedian Billy Connolly joined songCredit: YouTube

5

not increased

Chaser surprised Bradley Walsh when he got the math question ‘for the wrong 4-year-old boy’

‘REALLY’

Gerry Cinnamon said ‘numbers are meaningless’ after the No.1 UK album because he thanked fans

‘PECULIAR TIME’

The chase in trouble as Bradley Walsh said is ‘100 performances behind’

quids in

Ricky Gervais ‘£ 13 million fortune was revealed after harsh words against ‘multi-millionaire celebrities’

CHER-RY ON TOP

Cher Lloyd wants to meet the girls behind the ‘DISGUSTIN’ Scots viral video

knockout punch

Jacqueline Jossa showed off her weight loss in small pajamas after making a gym at home

One of the main front-line workers featured was Dr Costello, who had just completed a more than 12-hour shift at the ICU when he filmed his part.

He said about the video: “The message is simple, the request is emotive, the gift is personal. By continuing to stay at home, we can continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our extraordinary NHS. Please stay home now. “

The logo and video were made by Richard Denney, Executive Creative Director, and Al Young, Chief of Creative Staff at London-based St. Luke’s advertising agency, in response to a request from an ICU doctor on LBC radio so that people stop endangering their lives and other people’s lives and stay home to save lives.

See more about the Stay Home Now campaign here.

CRISIS CORONAVIRUS – STAY AT KNOW

Don’t miss the latest news and figures – and important advice for you and your family.

To receive The Sun’s Coronavirus newsletter in your inbox every tea time, register here.

To follow us on Facebook, just ‘Like’ our Coronavirus page.

Get the best-selling newspaper in the UK delivered to your smartphone or tablet every day – find out more.