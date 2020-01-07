Loading...

Origin PC has a new method to solve the PC-versus-console question – it will sell you both in the same chassis. When the company debuted the ‘Big O’ last year, it was a proof-of-concept system with an Xbox One, PS4, Switch dock and PC all in the same chassis. The version that the company has actually commercialized is a bit more practical, because you have to choose which platform you want to record – a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One S “All Digital” edition.

Streamer’s Paradise

The Big O can be used in console mode, PC mode or both at the same time, with separate HDMI ports for the GPU versus the dismantled console. In theory, it’s a perfect console for anyone who wants to stream from console to PC and output the video. Origin sells you a 4K60-compatible recording card if you want one for another $ 489.

The system is available with any CPU up to an Intel Core i9-9900KS, Core i9-10940X (14-core), Ryzen 9 3950X or a Threadripper 3970X (32-core). Up to 4 TB SSDs, 32 GB RAM and GPUs up to and including the RTX 2080 Ti can also be installed. The ability to play the console and PC at the same time is one of those features that will be very useful if you have a very specific use case in mind for the system, and it will require some planning to be able to fully benefit because you are likely want a large screen for both the PC and the PS4 Pro.

The Big O starts at $ 2500 for the most basic option (Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, 1 TB mechanical HDD, Core i5-9600K, 16 GB RAM, liquid cooling, a GTX 1660 GPU, 240 GB SSD and a 450 W PSU) . Upgrading to a PS4 Pro from the Xbox One S costs $ 146. That’s actually pretty good for the console itself; an Xbox One S All Digital is a console of $ 250 and the PS4 Pro still has an official MSRP of $ 400. There is no doubt that you pay a hefty premium for both the console and the boutique. But being willing to sign off and guarantee such a system is part of the reason why people primarily buy at boutiques. I can even see why a professional gamestreamer with limited space prefers a setup like this, because you can literally process both PC and PS4 game streaming on the same set of equipment.

The Big O is now available for ordering, with shipping dates expected in 14-16 days. We are curious to know whether this experiment has caught on with the market.

