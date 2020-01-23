Originals online: Hyde County grant helps homes damaged by flooding

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) –

Hyde County is no stranger to storm damage.

In the event of flooding, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) helps the locals.

Individuals whose applications are accepted will receive 100% funding to reduce and / or eliminate flood damage risks to buildings and structures.





Hyde County homes that are being raised.

Mike Allen Blizzard owns Blizzard Welding from Hyde County.

He says the damage from storms hits people in the region badly.

“It’s a big deal to be right on the coast and all the hurricanes we have in every season,” says Blizzard.

“Seems like it’s getting worse and worse. It’s a pretty big problem.”

Kris Cahoon Noble is the manager of Hyde County.

She says people send applications for the scholarship all the time and they have received over 200 at the moment.

A stack of over 200 grant applications.

Even if people are not qualified or do not receive a grant, they have other options.

“There are usually many different programs that come down the drain in terms of funding and availability,” says Noble.

“That could be HMGP. It could be emergency aid that is used before the disaster. The FMA could be a flood protection aid. All of these different funding programs have different criteria. “

According to Noble, some of these grants are based on the frequency with which homes have been flooded, income, and significant insurance claims.

The last day to contact the county through the HMGP is Friday January 24th.

Noble says, even if you just address it and don’t fill out an application that is OK.

You just need to know so that they can help you in the future.

Noble also urges people with flood insurance to contact their carrier and request an ICC application (Increase the cost of the reimbursement application).

This can potentially also help people get money to defuse their homes.

For more questions and information about this grant, contact Hyde County’s administrative assistant, Rosemary Johnson, at: