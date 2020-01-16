Paul Di’Anno – who featured Iron Maiden on their puny and mischievous debut – will say goodbye to fans this summer after his performance at Bromsgrove, the English festival in Beermageddon. His farewell, prompted by doctors’ orders to stop touring, is scheduled to take place on August 30.

In recent years, the 61-year-old singer has reported many health problems, according to Blabbermouth. He had a “rugby-sized abscess” removed from his lungs in 2016 and then underwent knee replacement surgery on both of his legs after several motorcycle accidents. He must have performed seated at his last concerts.

“It’s been four difficult years to wait to play again,” said Di’Anno in a statement. “I hope to be present for this show, and I can’t wait to see it. Getting up would be great – otherwise hell on wheels would come to you! “

For his last concert, he will be supported by a support group called Ides of March – the name of the instrument that opens Maiden’s Killers’ record – which features former members of Iron Maiden from their beginnings. The band includes guitarists Terry Rance and Terry Wapram and drummer Doug Sampson. Of these three, only Sampson recorded with the group, playing the group’s demo, The Soundhouse Tapes, and some BBC recordings.

The group is planning surprises for the final concert, including songs that Di’Anno would not have sung in decades. We don’t know what other concerts Di’Anno could play before Beermageddon, as its official pages haven’t been updated in years.

Di’Anno directed Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981 and sang on The Soundhouse Tapes, their first self-titled feature, Killers and EP Maiden Japan. His gruff voice, coupled with the aggressive songs that bassist Steve Harris wrote for the group, set them apart from other great heavy-metal bands of the time. The press then defended them as part of the new wave of British Heavy Metal. Di’Anno was eventually fired from Iron Maiden for alleged drug use, which he refuted.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harris ignored any punk influence, saying he didn’t like punks because they couldn’t play their instruments. Their speed was just something inherent in their style. “I think we were just naturally fast artists because of the adrenaline,” he said. “It’s not like we sat down and said,” Oh, let’s play fast. “You start with adrenaline and go on stage and it was even faster than when you recorded it. Sometimes it can get a little out of control, but the energy of a concert can sometimes be quite incredible. has never been premeditated. “