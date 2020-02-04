Original Beach Boy Brian Wilson hits Beach Boys for playing trophy hunting convention

Founding member Mike Love will perform with The Beach Boys on Friday, July 7, 2017 in the Casper Events Center. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

One of the founders of the legendary American rock group The Beach Boys speaks out against his old band.

Brian Twitter yesterday expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter about an upcoming performance of Beach Boys.

The band is scheduled for a show at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday. The organization is a non-profit organization that claims to be in favor of hunting and nature conservation, and the annual convention consists of enthusiasts and suppliers of hunting items. The convention sells ‘dream’ trophy hunting packages for thousands of dollars.

Wilson included a petition in his Tweet urging the Beach Boys to cancel the show.

“This organization supports the hunt for trophies, which both (formerly Beach Boy) Al (Jardine) and I are against. We can’t do anything personally to stop the show, so please sign us with the petition … “

The name Beach Boys is rented out by co-founder Mike Love, who is currently the only founding member in the band.

Brian Wilson, considered a genius by many critics, has created and produced much of the most iconic material from Beach Boys, including the groundbreaking album “Pet Sounds.” Wilson is now touring with co-original Beach Boys member Jardine.

After the Wilson Tweet, Mike Love issued his own statement, which reads: “We look forward to an evening full of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental principle of our rights as Americans.”

Safari Club International member and trophy hunter Donald Trump, Jr. is a speaker at this year’s convention.