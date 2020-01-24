Origin, symptoms, treatment, transmission and more: goats and soda: NPR

A militia officer checks a driver’s body temperature at a highway toll station in Wuhan, China.

A new virus strain that seems to have its origin in China is spreading rapidly and crossing borders. There are hundreds of confirmed cases and at least 17 reported deaths. So far, we know the following about this virus, as reported by NPR’s daily Short Wave science podcast.

What kind of illness is it?

The outbreak is caused by a corona virus. Common human coronaviruses cause mild to moderate upper respiratory symptoms, including the common cold, while heavier types can cause pneumonia and death. The name for this type of virus comes from the crown-like spikes on its surface – “Corona” is Latin for “crown”.

This virus strain is currently called 2019-nCoV, which stands for “2019 novel coronavirus”. It is only the third strain of coronavirus that is known to frequently cause severe symptoms in humans. The other two are MERS and SARS.

Where did it come from

Corona viruses come from animals – such as camels, civets and bats – and are usually not transferable to humans. But occasionally a coronavirus mutates and can go from animal to person and then person to person, as was the case with the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s. (SARS stands for “severe acute respiratory syndrome”.) The Chinese Health Commission has confirmed that 15 healthcare workers have been infected, indicating that the virus can spread from person to person.

The first known cases in December 2019 were attributed to an animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It is believed that they are due to contact with live animals that have been infected. The market has been closed ever since. Wuhan is an important logistics and transport hub. It is located about 800 km west of Shanghai and has more than 11 million inhabitants.

What are the symptoms?

The virus causes fever as well as difficulty breathing: dry cough, difficulty breathing. It can also cause diarrhea and body aches. Symptoms in severe cases include pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization.

Should someone with fever be screened for Wuhan coronavirus?

The symptoms of this infection can be the same as those with a cold or flu. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for healthcare providers recommend that you only examine people who have recently traveled to Wuhan or have had close contact with a person infected with 2019 nCoV. The CDC can confirm the virus with a diagnostic test based on the genetic sequence of the virus, received by the Chinese health authorities and made publicly available on January 12.

Who runs the risk of getting infected?

The World Health Organization’s Coronavirus Emergency Committee said in a press conference on January 22 that nearly three-quarters of the cases occurred in people over 40 years of age and that “cases that died – many had significant underlying conditions” such as cardiovascular disease and Diabetes. However, there are confirmed cases in otherwise healthy young people.

What treatments are recommended for this virus?

There are no virus-specific treatments for 2019-nCoV. The CDC proposes supportive measures to treat and alleviate the symptoms. There is no approved vaccine for this virus.

What are the countries and regions affected?

In Mainland China, 571 confirmed cases in 25 provinces were reported. The first US case was reported on Tuesday: a man from the Seattle area traveled to China and received complaints a few days after returning to Washington State on January 15. The health authorities now describe the man as “healthy”.

The China Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that further individual cases have been identified in Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

How does it spread?

Health officials believe that the virus can be passed from person to person through the exchange of fluids from the airways, but they still don’t know exactly how. The airway seems likely because clusters of cases have been observed within families whose members have had close contact with an infected person. There is still no evidence that the virus can spread from one person to another several times – just as a disease like the flu spreads – but global health authorities are taking care.

How serious is that?

This virus is “highly contagious” according to China’s Disease Prevention and Control Agency. However, the agency does not consider the disease to be as virulent as the disease that caused the SARS outbreak in 2003. According to the CDC, the risk to the general American public is “low”: Most cases have been found in China, and international distribution appears to be limited.

What is being done to curb the spread of the outbreak?

According to Chinese state media, government officials have temporarily suspended transportation to and from Wuhan by bus, subway, ferry, plane, and train. The travel ban comes just a few days before the biggest holiday in the Chinese calendar: Lunar New Year. Hundreds of millions of people travel each year during this holiday season, which begins on January 25th and extends into February.

Airports around the world, including five in the United States, have introduced screening procedures for passengers arriving from affected areas.

The CDC recommends travelers to avoid any unnecessary trip to Wuhan. The agency recommends that people traveling to areas outside of Wuhan in China take “usual precautions” at this time, which is the least caution.

Where can I get the latest information?

NPR will continue to report the outbreak. The CDC maintains a health notice for travelers. The World Health Organization has an outbreak news website. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has an epidemic tracker.