Organs placed in strange places in Ottawa hospitals when morgues overflow paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“It is certainly a black eye for the Ottawa hospital. They strive to be leaders in healthcare and it is unfortunate that this is happening, but perhaps this will be a fire when trying to get some things resolved for them. “

The hospital has two large campuses and is the largest health institution in the capital.

In a statement, the hospital said that bodies should be placed outside “morgues” during “an extraordinary period in December.” The space that was once used for autopsies has been converted to manage the “unexpected rises,” the statement said, adding that conference rooms used to house no bodies.

The Ottawa Hospital suggested that his experience was not unique: “Due to the growing aging of the population, the shortage of mortuary spaces is a challenge for many hospitals in the province.”

The opioid epidemic in Vancouver has put resources under pressure. In Alberta, the province’s most important medical researcher had to hire a refrigerated truck last year after a mortuary in Edmonton had reached its capacity.

In Ontario, the provincial auditor general highlighted the problem in her most recent report in early December. Bonnie Lysyk noted that a hospital in the province kept bodies in corridors, or in body bags “sometimes side by side or on top of each other in storage rooms” because it could not be placed anywhere else.

“It’s not getting any better. It’s getting worse with the aging of the population,” said Allan Cole, vice president of the Funeral Services Association of Canada.

The Ottawa hospitals perform autopsies on many people who die in and around the region and bodies can sit for weeks or longer before they are claimed, if they are already claimed.

The leading coroner from Ontario reported in June that there were 473 unclaimed bodies in 2018, an increase over the 401 in 2017. The office attributed that increase to better figures from a centralized tracking system. Figures for 2019 are not yet available.

The claim process can be relatively fast for someone who dies in the hospital – a funeral home often takes over a body almost immediately – but can take longer if an autopsy is required or a body is brought in from the surrounding community.

“Usually people claim – the families and others claim the body shortly after the autopsy is completed,” Dr. said. Louise McNaughton-Filion, the regional supervisory coroner in Ottawa.

“And there is another group where someone dies in the community and the body must be saved until family is found, or relatives are found.”

A difficult search for a next of kin includes police and checking of financial data required by provincial legislation. If that fails, municipalities will be responsible for funerals.

Meanwhile, the unclaimed bodies take up space in hospitals. McNaughton-Filion said that each hospital usually has its own morgue, but the type and size may vary.

Along the Ottawa Highway is another regional center in Kingston, Ont.

Troy Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Kingston Health Sciences Center, said the hospital faces challenges “to place a large number of deceased people in the mortuary from time to time,” usually due to delays in release. Those challenges, he said, should diminish when planned redevelopment of Kingston General Hospital improves the mortuary space.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press