Organs of man and young girl in Milton, Ont., Nature Reserve

MILTON, Ont. – Police searching for a man and his four-year-old daughter just west of Toronto say they have found the bodies of an adult male and female child.

Halton regional police say an extensive search was organized Sunday evening after they were notified that a man and his young daughter had not returned from an afternoon walk in the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont.

At just after 11 p.m. Sunday police said the two bodies were in the protected area.

They say relatives were informed, although no names or other information about what the police called this “unimaginable tragedy” was immediately released.

More information can be provided during a press conference that the police have scheduled Monday morning at 10 a.m.

A mix of rain and snow covered the region on Sunday and police said their Search Incident Response Team, K9 Unit, and Tactical Rescue Unit had to deal with challenging conditions, both in weather and terrain.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

The Canadian press