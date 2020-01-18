Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho

PORTLAND, ore. – According to a government report, marijuana sales in Oregon along the Idaho state border are 420% of the national average.

Idaho residents purchase recreational marijuana in Oregon because it is illegal in Idaho, the report said last week from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.

The report also showed stronger marijuana sales for Washington State along its Idaho border in 2019 than along its Oregon or Canada borders.

“Sales in counties along the Idaho border were much stronger than I expected,” said Josh Lehner. “Obviously, marijuana is not legal for recreational use in Idaho, but even after the data has been converted into a rough marginal tax model that takes into account income, number of retailers, tax rates, and the like, there is still a huge marginal effect.”

A marginal effect exists when two neighboring jurisdictions have different regulations that cause residents to travel to nearby regions to benefit from the different regulations, experts said.

The report found that approximately 75% of sales in Oregon and approximately 35% of sales in Washington State in the counties along the Idaho border were caused by the border effect.

According to official figures, Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales, including Oregon, Washington, and Nevada.

Medical marijuana legalization lawyers have started collecting signatures to launch a general election initiative, the Idaho statesman reported.

The number 420 is a slang term for marijuana or cannabis use.

