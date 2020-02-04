O’Ree, Brathwaite imagine a day with many colored people in NHL

Fred Brathwaite grew up in Ottawa and near Nepean and didn’t think about playing color hockey.

“That’s something,” Brathwaite said during a visit to the Black Hockey History mobile museum in Lansdowne Park Monday. “I grew up in a white neighborhood, went to a white school. It wasn’t – ‘there is Fred the black man’ – it was only Fred who played hockey. I played soccer and all other sports.

“I was lucky. I hear stories from others who had problems.”

Brathwaite, 47, played in the OHL for the Oshawa generals and was the winning goalkeeper in a 1990 Memorial Cup team with Eric Lindros. Last week the generals celebrated the 30th anniversary of that championship.

Brathwaite then played nine seasons in the NHL, AHL and Europe. He did not experience much racism, he says, until he spent two seasons in Russia with Kazan Ak-Bar from 2004-06, where he heard abuse.

“Russia is a completely different ball game,” said Brathwaite, who is helping these Senators Shean Donovan and Chris Phillips coach a team under 18 this winter.

Willie O’Ree, the first black man to play in the NHL (January 18, 1958) was a special guest at the mobile exhibition, who travels through schools, community arenas and NHL jobs until February and celebrates O’Ree and his fellow pioneers. The mobile museum will be in the Canadian Tire Center on Tuesday evening when the hometown of Senators will host the Anaheim Ducks.

Interestingly, at a radio station in Ottawa, O’Ree said that today he finds verbal abuse of color players, especially with children, worse than when he was a child growing up in Fredericton.

“Children don’t know how to handle it,” O’Ree said. “They come crying from the ice.”

Oh, be warned that although racism exists in all sports, hockey is more vulnerable than football and baseball because it has fewer colored players. Children start playing a different sport if they don’t have a positive experience with hockey, Oee said.

As a sports ambassador, O’Ree advises children who are racially focused, to be strong and to believe in themselves.

“Stay focused,” he says. “Names will never hurt you unless you allow them.

“If people can’t accept you for the person you are, that’s their problem. I know it’s hard, I’ve talked to many boys and girls, 10, 11, 12, 13 who have racial comments and comments, not just from players in opposition but from players in their own team. I just think it is a shame to let players in your own team make racist statements. “

O’Ree was an advocate of Akim Aliu, who recently told his story of abuse of racist accusations by coach Bill Peters, ten years ago while playing for Peters’ AHL Rockford Ice Hogs. After Aliu went outside, Peters lost his job as head coach of the Calgary Flames.

“I believe (Aliu) did the right thing,” O’Ree said. “He felt in his heart, in his mind this is what he should do and he went out and did it. I speak of racism and prejudice and intolerance and ignorance. It always happens, not just in sports but in general life. I have focused on racial blemish at a gas station or in a drugstore. In a shopping mall. “

O’Ree said he imagines a day in which the game is so varied that it will no longer be a problem to see black players in a team – because there will be so many.

“It should be like this today,” O’Ree said. “Those players of color and black players are there today because they have the skill and the ability to be there. They just want to be another player. And that’s how I think it should be. “

O’Ree is disappointed that racism still exists. In some ways, he says, the cause has gone one foot forward and two backward since the 1960s when Dr. Martin Luther King fought for justice and equality.

“One thing I learned from Dr. King: judge a person not on the color of his skin but on the content of his character,” O’Ree said. “There’s a lot of truth in that. I get up in the morning and I don’t see a black or brown man, just a man.”

At the age of 84, smartly dressed in a white shirt, purple tie, jacket and fedora, O’Ree had hoped for a more dramatic change in racing relationships in sport and society, but is optimistic that things will change over time will improve.

In hockey, we must not only strive for the composition of rosters, but also for other capacities on ice and ice.

“There is room for coaches, managers, linesmen, referees,” says O’Ree. “You just set your goal and worked towards it.”

So determined to be a professional player, O’Bee persevered despite losing sight of his right eye after being hit by a puck while playing for the Kitchener Canucks of the Ontario Hockey Association. He was then 20 and became a productive scorer in the old Western Hockey League.

“If you feel strong. . . you can do whatever you want, “O’Ree says.” A doctor told me I would never play hockey again. He did not know the goals and dreams that I had. He was a great doctor, but he couldn’t save my eye.

“When I came out of the hospital, I could not only play professional hockey, but also play with Boston Bruins for three years. Work hard, set goals for yourself and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t reach your goal. It is very important. “

As part of the Black History celebrations in Ottawa, there was a memorial match on Monday night for the colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHLM). The competition operated from 1895 to the 1930s and can currently be seen on a stamp from Canada. The commemorative game included several former senators, with O’Ree and current senators Anthony Duclair serving as a guest coach.

Like many former goalkeepers, Brathwaite was looking forward to playing during the exhibition game, instead of goal.

“Yes, you get tired of having pucks fired at you,” he said laughing.