Ordinary people criticize: The BBC series is gut nuts

When I finished the novel “Ordinary People”, my biggest regret was that I could never read it for the first time. I had picked up the book empty one Sunday morning, lay in bed, and suddenly it was evening and I was reading the last pages and the journey was over. Recovery took me several days.

All of that said, I’m a big fan of Sally Rooney’s 2018 Man Booker’s long-awaited second novel – and so I was excited and nervous when the BBC subscribed to the TV series Normal People. Would it reflect what I loved so much for such original writing?

In short, the answer is yes.

In ordinary people, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) start as two teenagers who grew up in the same small town in the west of Ireland. He lives in a white mansion with a driveway and an unhappy family; he lives with his supportive mother Lorraine (Sarah Greene), who earns a living as a cleaner. At school, Marianne is smart and defiant and unpopular; Connell is popular and enjoyable and quiet to learn.

But even though the two will soon (of course) fall against each other, the storyline doesn’t quite go where you might expect. What Sally Rooney gives us is a meditation on friendship, love, mutual enchantment, growing up, sexuality, emotional trauma, family, class, and how popularity shapes personalities and relationships beyond the school space. When Connell and Marianne hit their college years and go out into the world, their lives intertwine in and out – but their relationships are complicated and often painful.

Fortunately, when it was all transferred to the small screen, Rooney himself was on board to write the scripts with Alice Birch – and Lenny Abrahamson adds a masterful touch as a director. The casting is also absolutely spot on, especially with brilliant performances from two young stars who are absolutely versions of Marianne and Connell living in my head.

And the music is great! And it’s visually stunning! This drama has been done properly, thoughtfully and affectionately … and the boy is relieved to me.

I should say here: normal people may not be for everyone. And that’s okay! Some people find something that resonates, and some find something that irritates. But what I personally found in the opening episodes of the BBC Adaptation was a drama that brought my butt to my throat and made me feel things.

The two episodes I’ve seen so far really get into my heart by twisting the guts of being young and insecure and not yet knowing exactly who you are yet; for the first time about the discovery of sex and painful destruction (god, weren’t they painful?).

The 12 episodes are bite-sized, 30 minutes each, and although they will be broadcast on BBC One, all episodes will be posted in a box on iPlay on Sunday, April 26th. Sorry, another one of my Sundays is going …

Ordinary people will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 26 April and will start on BBC One on Monday 27 April at 9 pm – see what else our TV schedule has to offer