Ordering COVID-19 is a challenge for Lloydminster, a city in two states

Lloydminster, Alta. — Gerald Aalbers lives in Alberta but sees Saskatchewan from his office window.

As mayor of Lloydminster, who straddles the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan, he has addressed some unique situations.

Lloydminster steps into two states and returns to a video pondering the differences in orders for COVID-19

The city is one of the biggest challenges right now as it overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very difficult,” said Aalbers in an interview with a Canadian press.

City residents with a population of approximately 31,000 follow state law on both sides of the border, with exceptions. Although Saskatchewan does not change its clock twice a year, Alberta’s state has zero sales tax and adheres to state daylight saving time throughout the city.

The city itself, however, is governed by the Lloydminster Charter, which determines whether it complies with the laws of Alberta or Saskatchewan.

This includes two state emergency and public health laws, Aalbers said.