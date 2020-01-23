Oral Roberts (11-8, 4-2) vs South Dakota (12-8, 3-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4.30 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Oral Roberts expects his fifth straight win at the conference against South Dakota. Oral Roberts’ last loss in the Summit League was on January 4 against Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 74-67. South Dakota won 99-84 at home against South Dakota State on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson accounted for a total of 84 percent of team values ​​and 92 percent of all Coyotes points in the last five games this season.

The coyotes scored 79 points per game in six conference games, an improvement over the 73.3 points per game they attempted against non-conference opponents, making 18 out of 32 in the last five games. He has also made 81.6 percent of his fouls this season.

LESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 this year if it scores 70 points or less, and 12-3 if it scores at least 71 points.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota has won the last three home games, missing 81 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Oral Roberts’ offense scored 79.5 points per game this season and the Golden Eagles ranked 23rd among Division I teams. The South Dakota defense gave opponents 74.3 points per game (245th overall).

