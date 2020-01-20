Oral history told by Buddy Nielsen

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOxartgi_S8 (/ integrated)

Buddy nielsen has always been painfully honest. Whether he throws himself against industry vermin or discusses his own personal horror stories, the singer Senses Fail always deliver.

Call it “transparency” or call “property of a mouth that needs to be closed,” Nielsen wants to set the record straight, even when he looks like a fool with self-fulfilling prophecy. He stopped at the APTV studio to discuss the story of Senses Fail, specifically and honestly.

Learn more: can you match the lyrics of Senses Fail with the title ‘Let It Enfold You’?

“After Let it wrap you came the loss of freedom for me, “says Nielsen, thinking about the most iridescent outing of his group. “I don’t know if I got it back. Sometimes, at certain record cycles, there is no need to respond to an expectation (feeling). Once you’ve had success as an artist, it’s really impossible to challenge the expectation level or to recreate or do everything you can do to be successful. “

In this frank conversation with Bobby Makar of APTV, Nielsen delves into the very early days of the group. He talks about his vision of the world as punk in America before September 11, being in high school and trying to apply to university to try to solidify programming at the same time. He talks about writing the only song that embodies what he wanted the band to be. (“It was that dark, sad, poppy thing – but it wasn’t like Alkaline trio. “)

Read more: Senses Fails to Put “Remains of” Still Searching “in Bed” on New Album

Nielsen wasted no time in debunking the myths surrounding his group’s notoriety. It was too early for many social media platforms to launch; Senses Fail was not receiving a radio, and MTV still eluded them (“We were get Fuse… ”). But to his credit, Nielsen has embraced his naivety more than his ego. “At that time in my life, I was simply enjoying the innocence of playing music and traveling across the country,” he says. “There was no expectation. And it is the most beautiful moment of the existence of an artist. After this tour, all amended.”

Later in the clip, Nielsen discusses Senses Fail’s next moves, culminating in the big goal. At the top of this list, however, he makes sure he appreciates what’s going on. “I have to be happy with what I do and our fans have to be happy,” he adds. “I’m just trying to maintain what we have.”

Buddy Nielsen is one of the last honest men on the music scene. But don’t take our word for it: point and click, my friends.