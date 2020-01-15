Oracle updates Enterprise Manager with a focus on hybrid implementations

Oracle announced Wednesday updates for its enterprise management platform, Oracle Enterprise Manager, designed to help organizations with hybrid IT implementations. The new features include automated database migration, as well as tools for managing hybrid environments.

The updates for the platform are consistent with the ongoing development of Oracle’s own infrastructure offering.

“Autonomy is the defining technology of a second generation cloud,” said Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison at the Oracle OpenWorld conference last year. Oracle introduced the Autonomous Database two years ago. The company’s ultimate goal, he said, is to build “the first complete and truly autonomous cloud in the world.”

To get customers to Oracle Cloud, Enterprise Manager now offers highly automated, assisted migrations. Oracle claims that the platform has fewer timing and price restrictions than other cloud migration tools on the market that can help customers who need to migrate multiple databases over a longer period of time.

In the meantime, Enterprise Manager offers new intelligent analyzes for the management of hybrid database environments, offered by the Exadata Warehouse. Users can maximize their performance and use of Oracle database and Exadata environments on location or in the cloud with improved capacity planning and forecasting.

Updates in life cycle automation and management also make it easier to use Autonomous Database and Exadata Cloud Service.

There are also new security controls, including fleet maintenance support for transparent data encryption, improved compliance monitoring, intricate control of on-premle fleets and new security standards for Oracle Database 18c and 19c.

Oracle has also announced that Enterprise Manager is certified by the Center for Internet Security Benchmarks. Organizations that use the platform can now ensure that the configurations of their critical assets match the consensus-based practice standards of CIS Benchmarks.