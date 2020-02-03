Oracle adds new cloud regions on five continents

On Monday, Oracle announced five new cloud regions across five continents. Oracle adds a region to Jeddah, making it the first public cloud provider with data centers in Saudi Arabia.

The other four new regions are located in Melbourne, Australia; Osaka, Japan; Montreal, Canada and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Oracle already has cloud data centers in Australia, Japan and Canada, as well as in the EU. The new regions are part of Oracle’s efforts to offer at least two regions in almost every country in which it operates.

That redundancy must be useful for disaster recovery purposes and for meeting the requirements for staying in data. It must give more confidence to business customers who want to move critical systems to the cloud. Oracle plans to add a second region in Saudi Arabia later this year, as well as two regions in the UAE.

With its five new regions, now open to business and available in the Oracle Cloud Console, Oracle has its Gen2 Cloud available in 21 completely independent locations. The technology giant is on its way to have a total of 36 cloud regions operational by the end of the year.

Oracle has pitched its Gen2 Cloud as specially built for the company, but the company remains a niche infrastructure provider, with a fraction of the market share held by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

However, Oracle said in its blog post on Monday that it is moving fast to build its infrastructure activities, with an automated process for building regions that can be expanded quickly.

Oracle is also partnering with Microsoft Azure, a much larger public cloud provider, to provide a unique collaborative partnership that could help Oracle’s cloud business to access multi-cloud strategy companies.

Oracle emphasized the progress it is making in specific regions. In Japan, for example, all 10 of the largest companies in the country that use Oracle Cloud.